David Rubenstein, Kwame Alexander, Caroline Aaron to Send Eagles Soaring into Their Next Chapter at American University's 2024 Spring Commencement

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American University is proud to host a dynamic series of commencement speakers to celebrate the next generation of American University graduates this spring. The speakers include a financier, an author and other changemakers.

American University is proud to announce Commencement speakers for the Class of 2024.

Continuing the long-standing tradition of inviting leaders from many areas of interest, six speakers will address the Class of 2024. This year's commencement speakers are David M. Rubenstein, co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm; Michael S. Barr, vice chair for supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; Kwame Alexander, New York Times bestselling author, Emmy-winning producer and poet; Caroline Aaron, actor and playwright; British Robinson, coordinator for Prosper Africa; and Sherrilyn Ifill, civil rights lawyer and scholar.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11 for undergraduate and graduate students across most AU schools and colleges, and Saturday, May 18 for the Washington College of Law. The soon-to-be alumni will gather at Bender Arena to hear the traditional bagpipe processional, which kicks off this celebratory time of year. The events will also be livestreamed so loved ones across the world can participate in honoring their newly minted graduates.

"This year, we're excited to welcome six changemakers who will continue American University's tradition of celebrating our graduates and empowering them to continue to pursue their paths of purpose, service and leadership," said AU President Sylvia Burwell. "As leaders who have achieved success in a variety of fields, our spring 2024 commencement speakers will inspire our graduating Eagles to fulfill their potential to be the change our world needs today."

Speakers on May 10:

David M. Rubenstein is the co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group, one of the world's largest and most successful private investment firms. Mr. Rubenstein is the owner of the Baltimore Orioles, and a philanthropist, interviewer and author. Mr. Rubenstein will address the graduates of the Kogod School of Business and Professional Studies on Friday, May 10, at 9:00 a.m.

Michael S. Barr is the vice chair for supervision of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Barr was the Joan and Sanford Weill Dean of the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, the Frank Murphy Collegiate Professor of Public Policy, the Roy F. and Jean Humphrey Proffitt Professor of Law at the University of Michigan Law School. Mr. Barr will address the graduates of the School of Public Affairs on Friday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Speakers on May 11:

British Robinson is the coordinator for Prosper Africa, the U.S. government's flagship national security initiative aimed at strengthening the strategic and economic partnership between the United States and countries throughout Africa. Prior to joining Prosper Africa, Ms. Robinson was the president and chief executive officer of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. Ms. Robinson will address the graduates of the School of International Service on Saturday, May 11, at 9:00 a.m.

Caroline Aaron is an actor, published author, playwright and AU graduate. Ms. Aaron has been in more than 100 films, working with top directors such as Nora Ephron, the late Mike Nichols, and Woody Allen. She is best known for her role as Shirley Maisel on the hit Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ms. Aaron will address the graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences on Saturday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m.

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, Emmy Award-winning producer, and number one New York Times bestselling author of 40 books, including This Is The Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets, Why Fathers Cry at Night, and more. Mr. Alexander is also the Emmy-winning executive producer, showrunner and writer of The Crossover, a television series that premiered on Disney+ in April 2023. Mr. Alexander will address graduates of the School of Communication and School of Education on Saturday, May 11, at 6:00 p.m.

Speaker on May 18:

Sherrilyn Ifill is a civil rights lawyer and scholar. From 2013 to 2022, she served as the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the nation's premier civil rights law organization fighting for racial justice and equality. Ms. Ifill is currently the Vernon Jordan Distinguished Professor in Civil Rights at Howard Law. Ms. Ifill will address the graduates of the Washington College of Law on Saturday, May 18, at 1:00 p.m.

About American University

American University leverages the power and purpose of scholarship, learning, and community to impact our changing world. AU's faculty, students, staff, and alumni are changemakers who shape the future from sustainability to social justice to the sciences. Building on our 130-year history of education and research in the public interest, we say 'Challenge Accepted' to addressing the world's pressing issues. Our Change Can't Wait comprehensive campaign creates transformative educational opportunities, advances research with impact, and builds stronger communities.

SOURCE American University