New single-pair Ethernet PHY extends reach of factory and building automation applications

Learn more about the 10BASE-T1L specification in the technical article, " How 10BASE-T1L single-pair Ethernet brings the network edge closer with fewer cables ."

Meet the higher-bandwidth demands of long-distance communications

As the complexity of factory and building automation systems continues to grow, so does the need to transmit more data to and from nodes at the network edge. The ability to directly access edge-node applications can improve control and status monitoring while also streamlining data sharing between networked systems.

Current solutions for bringing connectivity to edge nodes often use a fragmented system of multiple fieldbus protocols supported by protocol conversion through network gateways. Unifying networks through protocol conversion increases complexity and cost while also limiting the ability to remotely monitor edge-node applications.

The DP83TD510E helps designers implement a single communications network, from controller to edge node, that is capable of transmitting full-duplex data over a single pair of twisted wires. By eliminating the need for additional protocols, gateways and cables for higher-bandwidth communications, designers can simplify network management while improving system control and interoperability in long-distance applications including HVAC valve and actuator control, field transmitters, elevator main controls and fire alarm control panels.

Read the technical white paper, "Leveraging Single-Pair Ethernet in Building Automation," to learn how 10BASE-T1L Ethernet PHYs can increase connectivity in building automation designs.

When upgrading to single-pair Ethernet from two-wire fieldbus technologies, such as 4- to 20-mA current loops, designers can further streamline network design and reduce installation costs by reusing existing two-wire fieldbus infrastructure for data and power transmission.

Implement Ethernet connectivity in intrinsically safe systems

The DP83TD510E is designed for use in intrinsically safe Ethernet advanced physical layer (APL) systems. Ethernet-APL is an Ethernet specification based on the IEEE 802.3.cg 10BASE-T1L standard and was developed to streamline implementation of Ethernet networking in process automation systems with intrinsic safety requirements.

A key design consideration of intrinsically safe Ethernet-APL systems – especially systems designed for use in hazardous environments with explosive potential – is the ability to reduce Ethernet PHY power levels and temperature during system failure conditions. By supporting external termination resistors, the DP83TD510E can reduce inrush current and maintain lower operating temperatures when used in long-distance process automation applications, such as field transmitters.

In addition to helping designers more easily meet their intrinsic safety requirements, the DP83TD510E's ultra-low power consumption of less than 45 mW at 1 V p2p provides additional power margin that can be reallocated to other critical circuits for increased system performance.

Find the right single-pair Ethernet PHY to meet system design needs

The DP83TD510E joins a growing portfolio of Ethernet PHY transceivers that supports all single-pair Ethernet specification categories. This portfolio includes the new DP83TG720S-Q1 IEEE 802.3.bp 1000BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet PHY for gigabit communications and the DP83TC811R-Q1 IEEE 802.3.bw 100BASE-T1 automotive Ethernet PHY for 100-Mbps communications.

