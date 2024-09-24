A new application solution for latest demands and harsh greases

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Not every job is the same and some are more tough than others. This is why SKF Lincoln is introducing its SL-6 metering device- the latest single-line automatic lubrication system injector for use in construction and mining equipment. Designed for the application of extreme pressure greases, the SL-6 has an enhanced design and features for better and long-term performance.

New SKF Lincoln Lubrication System Injector Provides New Design and Performance

This automatic lubrication system injector is proven to keep your machines running smoothly and meets daily demands on maintainability, leakage-protection, and long-lasting performance. This all increases your productivity on the job.

The new SL-6 features include:

knurls on the top of the plastic cap that makes removal or replacement of the cap easier

a highly visible red indicator pin allows for easier function checks

an adjusting screw can be managed with a crescent wrench versus channel locks

a hex-shaped body makes it easier to work with in tight spaces.

This lubrication system ensures lubricants are constantly flowing to bearing, pins, and bushings. It lubricates the machine while in motion, overcoming loads and allows grease to protect all wear surfaces. This all allows for less maintenance, reduced grease consumption, and a longer component life.

In addition, the improved sealing technology reduces the risk of bypass, and in the unlikely event of a failure, the closed design leads bypass lubricant to the bearing.

These features, and more, ensure the SL-6 single-line automatic lubrication system injector will protect your investment and keep your equipment running smoothly and efficiently.

About SKF

SKF is a world-leading provider of innovative solutions that help industries become more competitive and sustainable. By making products lighter, more efficient, longer lasting and repairable, we help our customers improve their rotating equipment performance and reduce their environmental impact. Our offering around the rotating shaft includes bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring, and services. Founded in 1907, SKF is represented in approximately 129 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2022 were SEK 96,933 million and the number of employees was 42,641. www.skf.com® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

