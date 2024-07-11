Half (52%) of U.S. adult consumers report not having an at-home skin care routine or spending 5 minutes or less on at-home skin care daily – Massage Envy is ready to help change that

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, a national leader in skin care and the nation's No. 1 provider of massages in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network, today announced new survey findings** that uncover U.S. adult consumer skin care perceptions and concerns. This summer, estheticians from Massage Envy franchised locations are helping consumers address skin care woes and enhance their skin care routines.

Key highlights from the survey findings include:

New Skin Care Survey from Massage Envy Reveals Surprising Trends in U.S. Adult Consumer Behavior

Gen Z (18-26 years old) and young Millennial (27-34 years old) respondents are more likely than to prioritize reducing breakouts/acne (37%), eliminating sun damage (21%), smaller pores (21%) and reducing redness (19%) than older Millennial/Gen X (35-54 years old) and Boomer (55+ years old) respondents **.

Despite skin care concerns, half (52%) of U.S. adult consumers report not having an at-home skin care routine or spending 5 minutes or less at-home on skin care daily and while over one-third (36%) of U.S. adult consumers say sun protection is a top three skin care priority, but only 12% of all consumers report wearing sunscreen every day even if they do not go outside**.

"Our survey findings reveal a gap between consumers' concerns and their actual skin care routines," said Nicole Pelishek, VP of Service, Retail, & Supply Chain at Massage Envy Franchising. "As we approach the heat of summer, estheticians from Massage Envy franchised locations can help address skin care concerns and help members and guests implement a routine that works for their individual needs, leveraging our latest offerings and technologies."

Massage Envy has a variety of advanced skin care offerings that can help address these concerns. In addition to customized facials featuring award-winning brands such as Jan Marini Skin Research, Obagi Medical and PCA SKIN®, personalized for guests' unique skin care needs, the following Massage Envy service offerings are also available at participating franchised locations:

NEW Oxygenating Facial Treatment: This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment featuring PCA SKIN® products will detoxify skin while infusing it with antioxidants, leaving skin smooth, purified, and glowing. This is a great advanced treatment option for any time your skin needs an extra boost of radiance.

This advanced brightening and oxygenating treatment featuring PCA SKIN® products will detoxify skin while infusing it with antioxidants, leaving skin smooth, purified, and glowing. This is a great advanced treatment option for any time your skin needs an extra boost of radiance. NEW Dermaplaning: During this treatment, estheticians use PCA SKIN products to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate the skin. The physical dermaplaning removes fine 'peach fuzz' hairs, resulting in smoother-feeling skin.

During this treatment, estheticians use PCA SKIN products to cleanse, exfoliate and hydrate the skin. The physical dermaplaning removes fine 'peach fuzz' hairs, resulting in smoother-feeling skin. Chemical Peel: Chemical peels, featuring PCA SKIN® products, are customized by your esthetician to help achieve your skin goals. Visible peeling can even be limited or maximized depending on your personal preference. This service reveals more radiant, healthier-looking skin.

Chemical peels, featuring PCA SKIN® products, are customized by your esthetician to help achieve your skin goals. Visible peeling can even be limited or maximized depending on your personal preference. This service reveals more radiant, healthier-looking skin. Nourishing Light Treatment Energized by LightStim® : This captivating sensory experience combines the application of masks and other treatments with warm, soothing LED light therapy, hand and arm massage, and facial massage using chilled cooling globes. This service may also help improve the appearance of facial wrinkles.

: This captivating sensory experience combines the application of masks and other treatments with warm, soothing LED light therapy, hand and arm massage, and facial massage using chilled cooling globes. This service may also help improve the appearance of facial wrinkles. Microderm Infusion: Your esthetician will utilize a diamond-tipped wand to help remove dead skin cells. Microderm Infusion exfoliates, removes debris, and infuses nourishing serums simultaneously.

Guests can also choose from a variety of facial enhancements to add to their treatment, such as the anti-aging eye treatment, exfoliating lip/hand/foot treatments, high-frequency treatment, neck & décolleté treatment and more.

"It is the importance of prioritizing a skin care routine year-round," said Pelishek. "A membership at a Massage Envy franchised location makes it easy for members and guests to come in every four weeks for a personalized facial, timed to the ideal timeframe for cell turnover."

Continuing its summer skin care support, Massage Envy recently announced a $25,000 donation to help The Skin Cancer Foundation purchase a new RV for their Destination Healthy Skin program. The program educates the public about the importance of skin cancer early detection and effective sun protection and provides free skin cancer screenings.

For more information about Massage Envy's skin care service offerings and to find a nearby Massage Envy franchise, please visit www.massageenvy.com. Skin care services and facial enhancements are available only at participating franchised locations.

**The information referenced above showcases key findings of an online survey conducted among a national sample consisting of 1,116 U.S. adults, 18 years of age and older, living in the continental United States completed between April 24th and April 25th, 2024, by YouGov, market research company and corporate member of ESOMAR and adheres to the MRS code of conduct.

The sample surveyed was nationally representative based on age, gender, race, education and region quotas per census to model the general U.S. consumer. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points and is tested for significant using a 95% confidence level.

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised locations nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of massage services. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has approximately 1,000 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 200 million massages and skin care services. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com or follow us on Instagram, X and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

SOURCE Massage Envy