NEW SNICKERS® Ice Cream Minis Brings Maximum Satisfaction to Mini Format

SNICKERS® Ice Cream Minis capture all the goodness of SNICKERS Ice Cream in a perfectly snackable format with new multi-textural flavors.

KEY POINTS:

SNICKERS® Ice Cream drops a new satisfying innovation, SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis –a lineup of five flavors in a new, snackable size.

The Minis lineup includes the original SNICKERS flavor alongside new flavors like Crunchy Peanut Butter, Almond, Salted Caramel, and a first-of-its-kind collaboration: SNICKERS x M&M'S®.

Starting today, fans can purchase SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis in Original, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Almond and Salted Caramel flavors at retailers nationwide. The SNICKERS x M&M'S flavor is available exclusively at Walmart.

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SNICKERS® Ice Cream, proudly part of Mars, is unveiling a big addition to its permanent lineup: SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis. Bringing big flavor to a mini format, SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis come in five multi-textural flavors, making it easier than ever to enjoy a moment of chill, whether it's a quick afternoon treat or a sweet bite on the go.

SNICKERS® Ice Cream is bringing satisfaction to the next level with its most snackable innovation yet: SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis.

Consumers are seeking mini-sized items more so than ever, for little moments of snackable enjoyment throughout the day. SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis pack all the signature textures and flavors fans love — creamy ice cream, smooth caramel, crunchy nuts and a chocolatey shell — into a few perfectly snackable bites. The five-flavor lineup all made with 100% real ice cream ensures every SNICKERS Ice Cream lover can find their perfect moment of chill with four brand new flavors, including a first-of-its-kind collaboration:

SNICKERS Original – The classic combo of 100% real creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts, all in a chocolatey shell.

The classic combo of 100% real creamy peanut butter ice cream, smooth caramel and crunchy peanuts, all in a chocolatey shell. (NEW FLAVOR) SNICKERS Crunchy Peanut Butter – A bolder, crunchier take on the original, packed with even more roasted peanuts and its signature chewy caramel glaze for an elevated, texture-rich bite.

– A bolder, crunchier take on the original, packed with even more roasted peanuts and its signature chewy caramel glaze for an elevated, texture-rich bite. (NEW FLAVOR) SNICKERS Almond – A nutty twist that delivers creamy vanilla ice cream, smooth caramel and added crunch from almonds, coated in a chocolatey shell.

– A nutty twist that delivers creamy vanilla ice cream, smooth caramel and added crunch from almonds, coated in a chocolatey shell. (NEW FLAVOR) SNICKERS Salted Caramel – Salty, sweet and chill collide to create the ultimate satisfaction in one bite, featuring salted caramel ice cream, layered with caramel and peanuts in a chocolatey shell.

– Salty, sweet and chill collide to create the ultimate satisfaction in one bite, featuring salted caramel ice cream, layered with caramel and peanuts in a chocolatey shell. (NEW FLAVOR) SNICKERS x M&M'S Minis – Two iconic brands join forces for the first time in ice cream, delivering caramel, peanuts, M&M'S Minis and peanut butter ice cream — available exclusively at Walmart in February.

"SNICKERS Ice Cream is the biggest candy brand in the freezer aisle, and now we're raising the bar with a cool, snackable treat that's perfect for moments when you want to kick back and chill," said Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "We're thrilled to introduce SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis, delivering the candy-inspired flavors consumers are looking for in the ice cream category with the satisfying taste and textures only SNICKERS can provide."

Fans can grab the new SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis 10-count in Original, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Almond and Salted Caramel at retailers nationwide. The SNICKERS x M&M'S flavor is available for purchase exclusively at Walmart in February. Plus, fans can look forward to sampling SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis during the SNICKERS Minis Tour that will be visiting major cities nationwide this summer.

For more information on the new SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis and to keep up with the latest SNICKERS Ice Cream news, follow along via SNICKERS social platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

