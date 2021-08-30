New Social Media Service DENREI Launches Beta to Connect Users Through Email

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., an independent US-based software development company, announced the beta launch of DENREI, their all-new email-based social platform.

DENREI leverages the power of email, as a privacy-protected medium, to solve many problems that exist with social media today regarding censorship and freedom of speech.

"I believe that there should be social media that respects the freedom of speech, the freedom to listen, and the freedom not to listen," said Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.'s founder, Ken Uchikura.

With DENREI, members can follow and be followed. When they send emails to their unique DENREI email address only their followers will receive their broadcasts. In addition, only DENREI email addresses can send and receive email communication between one another. This allows each user to control the flow of information making their data their own.

Currently, DENREI is in closed beta and actively seeking "founding members" to contribute feedback to help grow the community.

https://www.denrei.com/eng/founding-member-signup

ABOUT PACIFIC SOFTWARE PUBLISHING, INC.

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. has specialized in all facets of software for the past 34 years. In addition to DENREI, Pacific Software Publishing, Inc., provides world-class business tools, web hosting, and was recently named the "2021 Best Web Design and Development company in Bellevue, WA" by the Bellevue Reporter.

For more information, please contact Pacific Software Publishing, Inc. at 1-800-232-3989 or by email at [email protected].

Reference: https://www.denrei.com/

Contact:

Ken Uchikura - Founder / CEO

Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

425-957-0808

[email protected]

https://www.pspinc.com

SOURCE Pacific Software Publishing, Inc.

