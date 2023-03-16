New Solution from Yardi Makes it Easier for Landlords to Accept Vouchers

Yardi RentCafe Online RFTA is available now exclusively to Yardi clients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new product from Yardi simplifies and expedites required steps for private landlords to work with public housing agencies (PHAs) and households that have a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV).

HCVs are part of the Section 8 program and can be used to pay a portion of monthly rent. To accept an HCV, landlords must complete a Request for Tenant Approval (RFTA) process with the goal of executing a Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract with a PHA. Using manual methods, the process can take weeks or months due to multiple workflows assigned to landlords, the PHA and HCV participants.

The newly announced Yardi RentCafe Online RFTA solution will streamline and digitize the process. It provides households with a voucher and participating landlords access to digital forms that can be filled out and signed electronically.

Online RFTA is the latest addition to RentCafe, a solution that facilitates paperless applications and certifications, rent collection and much more for applicants, participants, residents and landlords.

"Private landlords are key to the success of the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program. By streamlining the complex RFTA process with user-friendly technology, our hope is to make a positive impact on PHA operations, program participants and the private landlord experiences," said Dave Kessler, vice president of Yardi Affordable and Public Housing.

Visit Yardi.com/RentCafePHA to learn more and sign up for a free webinar on Online RFTA. Public housing agencies can also call (800) 866-1144 to schedule a private demonstration.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment, compliance and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies and housing authorities. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi