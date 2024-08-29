New Solution Tree Master Class Equips Educators With Science of Reading Knowledge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solution Tree, a leading K–12 educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the launch of the Solution Tree Master Class: The Science of Reading, a targeted mini-series, offering a thorough exploration into the science of reading.

By participating in the Solution Tree Master Class: The Science of Reading, school and district leaders and teachers will gain the knowledge and support necessary to align instructional practices with the science of reading. With access to expert presenters who have successfully implemented evidence-based reading strategies across diverse school and district settings, educators will be equipped with actionable strategies and practices to transform the literacy landscape of their classroom, school, or district.

Participants will subscribe to the full mini-series of 90-minute sessions and personalize their learning experience by engaging in topic-specific science of reading strands for unlimited, 365-day viewing access: (1) Understanding the Science of Reading, (2) Embedding the Science of Reading in High-Impact Literacy Instructional Tools, Strategies, and Practices, or (3) Using Collaboration to Power the Science of Reading. Each session is broken into 15-minute segments, making this Solution Tree Master Class an ideal solution for busy educators.

Led by three nationally recognized literacy experts, the Solution Tree Master Class: The Science of Reading can support teachers and leaders at all grade levels and content areas—from elementary through high school. This on-demand, virtual event delivers the same high-quality professional development experience educators expect from Solution Tree's in-person trainings—but with unbeatable flexibility.

This is the second Solution Tree Master Class to launch this year. The Solution Tree Master Class: Educator AI provides school leaders and teachers with the knowledge and support to confidently integrate AI into their educational practices by engaging in topic-specific AI strands: (1) Generative AI for District Leaders, (2) Teaching With AI, and (3) Empowering PLCs With AI.

For over 25 years, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide, empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 60,000 educators attending professional development events and more than 12,000 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 600 titles, along with hundreds of videos and online courses, and is the creator of Global PD Teams and Avanti, online learning platforms that facilitate the work of teachers and educators. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Learn more about Solution Tree.

SOURCE Solution Tree