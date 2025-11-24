SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Party , the leading AI visibility platform for answer engine optimization (AEO), has announced Sonar, a new AI sentiment analysis tool that reveals how AI perceives brands and sources shaping that perception.

Until now, marketers could only see their overall visibility in AI-generated answers. But without context, that visibility can be dangerous. Sonar changes that.

Sonar interprets tone across millions of model responses and categorizes them as positive, neutral, or negative. Then it traces them back to the source, whether that's Reddit, G2, competitor pages, or any other source where AI picks up signal.

"This is a breakthrough moment for reputation management," said Brandon Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of Search Party. "For the first time, companies can see how AI systems actually feel about them and act before those perceptions harden."

By visualizing sentiment patterns across products, features, and customer themes, teams can identify which narratives drive growth and which require immediate course correction.

When negative sentiment surfaces, marketers pinpoint precisely where it begins and shape a more accurate story before it scales through AI-generated answers.

When positive sentiment surfaces, brands can amplify it so wins compound.

Search Party vs. Competitors

Sonar and its brand sentiment analytics solidify Search Party as the industry's leading AI visibility platform for answer engine optimization.

Search Party



A platform built specifically for tracking brand visibility in AI-generated answer engines and overlaying sentiment + perception analytics.



Best for: Mid-market and enterprise marketing teams interested in increased AI visibility and reputation management.



Key features: Sentiment intelligence granular analytics (prompt-based monitoring, share of­voice metrics) Source/citation tracking across multiple AI answer engines



Price: US $199/month, with a free trial included.



Profound



Profound, enterprise-grade platform for brands that want deep analytics and control over how they appear in AI-powered answer and search engines.



Best for: Multi-brand portfolios needing advanced dashboards, enterprise integrations, and governance.



Key features: Real-time AI visibility tracking Answer-engine monitoring Enterprise security and compliance.



Price: Custom enterprise pricing



Peec AI



Peec AI is a lightweight visibility tracker for SMBs.



Best for: SMBs and mid-market brands looking for an affordable, easy-to-use GEO solution.



Key features: Prompt-based monitoring Visibility & sentiment tracking Automated reports



Price: Plans start at $95/month

You can get started with Search Party for free at https://app.searchparty.com/get-started .

SOURCE Search Party