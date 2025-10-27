'Response Receipts' positions Search Party as industry's most robust AI analytics platform for GEO

New feature gives brands full visibility into every AI-generated response, including citations, context, and competitor mentions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Search Party , the industry's leading AI visibility platform, has announced Response Receipts, a new feature allowing brands to inspect every AI response influencing their visibility in answer engines like ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity.

While most AI visibility tools provide high-level metrics, such as how often LLMs mention a user's brand, they rarely explain why the model ranked a brand a certain way or what content shaped the output.

Response Receipts closes that gap by giving teams a clear line of sight into each individual answer.

With Response Receipts, users can now:

Audit every mention and citation tied to their brand

See which sources were cited and who else was mentioned alongside them

Understand the prompt context driving each ranking or misrepresentation

Turn insights into specific content and citation-building actions

"Most dashboards today can tell you how many times your brand was mentioned," said Brandon Brown , CEO and Co-Founder of Search Party. "But when one of those mentions is completely wrong, or a competitor outranks you, they can't tell you why. Response Receipts fixes that problem by giving marketers the proof behind the metric."

The feature reflects Search Party's broader commitment to providing the most comprehensive AI analytics suite on the market, offering brands clarity and control in a rapidly evolving discovery landscape.

"If you can't audit the individual answer, you can't trust the overall metric," Brown added. "This is about transparency. When teams can finally see what AI actually said, and why, they can move from observation to real action."

Response Receipts are available today to all Search Party users.

You can try Search Party for free today at https://app.searchparty.com/get-started .

