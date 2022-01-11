New Sources of Alternative Proteins Coming in 2022, as Plant-Based Producers Promote New Ideas

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - When targeting the US market and heading into 2022, Swiss food giant Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) (OTC:NSRGF) has signaled it will "double down" on plant-based meat alternatives, creamers, coffee, and new snacking opportunities, according to a recent interview with Nestlé USA's CMO Alicia Enciso. According to agribusiness and food company Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), makers of plant-based proteins will continue to explore new sources of alternative protein over the coming year. Behind many of the new consumer products set to hit the market in the near future, are producers of plant-based proteins from developers including Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA) (OTC:NPRFF), Conagra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), and Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Adding to its already-launched line of hemp-protein fueled pastas, Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA) (OTC:NPRFF), creators of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free foods, has announced the launch of their Extra Virgin Hemp Oil, available for shipping on the company's e-commerce platform.

The new product's launch compliments Nepra's proprietary THPTM (textured hemp protein), which the company has worked to produce from its Colorado facility, as a basis for their PROPASTATM line of ready-to-eat frozen meals and meat analogues. Nepra's hemp oils are created in the production of its hemp flours and meat analogues, with direct sales of the product representing the first of a number of potential revenue streams for this valuable by-product.

"Hemp is an incredible nut, which is why we use it as the foundation for so many of our products, including our Extra Virgin Hemp Oil," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "The great care we take in processing preserves the oil's natural health benefits, making our Extra Virgin Hemp Oil superior in taste, nutrition, and overall quality."

The new versatile food-grade oil presents numerous health benefits and can be used for sauteing, dipping, drizzling, or blending into vinaigrettes and marinades Nepra is currently engaged in discussions with several potential customers to create other, value-added product

offerings utilizing these newly launched high-quality hemp oils.

Nepra's Extra Virgin Hemp Oil is cold pressed to preserve the healthy omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 ratio that naturally occurs in hemp seeds. This "golden ratio" of essential fatty acids is the exact proportion our bodies need for optimum nutrition. With 40% less saturated fat and approximately 75-times more Vitamin E than olive oil, hemp oil is increasingly attractive to health-conscious consumers.

Among these new ingredients, including Nepra's allergen-free high protein N-50 hemp flour also saw its production output increase over 400% in 2021.

Despite posting record sales of their SPAM canned meat products, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is investing in a venture capital enterprise dedicated to alternative proteins and plant-based foods, called 199 Ventures—an anchor investor in the new venture capital division of Green Circle Capital Partners.

"We are excited to be investing in the fund and all that it will do to help jump start this growing category," said Bryan Kreske, leader of 199 Ventures. "Since committing to invest in the Fund, we are looking forward to the many areas of investment including alternative protein and plant-based foods."

Back in October, Hormel also announced it would partner with California-based Better Meat Co. to come up with something that looks like meat, tastes like meat, but isn't.

"We're excited about all the options," said Bryan Kreske, Manager of Cultivated Foods at Hormel Foods. "I know we've got our R&D thinking of a lot of great ideas, of how we can use this new technology to develop the next generation of these alternative protein products and plant-based products."

American multi-national fast food franchise giant Subway just launched another meatless menu selection in Singapore, with a new plant-based chicken schnitzel from Harvest Gourmet a brand owned by Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) (OTC:NSRGF).

Nestlé has been quite active in the plant-based protein scene over the past year, and looking into 2022 it's going to ramp up more—with a heightened focus on chicken.

"Consumers are just delighted that we are able to bring them amazing quality in the plant-based chicken area," said Alicia Enciso, CMO of Nestlé USA.

Recently Nestlé also backed Sundial Foods, a plant-based meats company working to mimic chicken wings. Sundial's products involve fully plant-based skin, meat and bone chicken wings pegged as going "beyond meat".

Multinational food processors Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) currently runs an innovation lab in Singapore, creating tailor-made plant-based meat alternatives, which includes a food and flavor analytics lab, a meat and savory lab, and sensory evaluation facilities.

By the end of November 2021, ADM added to its alternative protein portfolio, by acquiring Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients, opening a soy protein complex in Brazil, a pea protein plant in North Dakota, started a joint venture with PlantPlus Foods, and new partnerships including with startup Air Protein.

Based on a recent research report on Global Consumer Trends and Shares in 2022, ADM includes meat alternatives and "unexpected protein sources" as a skyrocketing trend to come.

"According to our research, half of flexitarian consumers agree that plant-based alternatives need taste improvements, and more than 20% say that texture needs to be improved," said Petra van Egmond, ADM Product Marketing Manager – Protein, EMEA. "Our full pantry of ingredients helps to deliver a quality sensorial experience for a wide variety of applications by integrating great taste, texture and color through our deep knowledge of protein functionality."

Leveraging soaring meat prices, Conagra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) promoted its faux turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving in 2021, with its popular plant-based Gardein Holiday Roast.

According to Bob Nolan, Senior VP of Insights and Analytics at Conagra Brands, flexitarian households drove 85% of Gardein's revenue growth in 2021—and these types of consumers won't just settle for a typical vegan burger patty.

Conagra received accolades in October from the FAIRR Initiative, an investor network that defines material ESG issues in the animal agriculture sector to help inform investment decisions. In a report dubbed Appetite for Disruption: A Final Serving, Conagra was named a "pioneer" and the top-ranked US company on sustainable protein research and innovation.

"We recognize the importance that plant-based proteins play in building climate-smart future food systems," said Katya Hantel, senior director of sustainability at Conagra Brands. "As an industry leader in plant-based protein innovation, we are well positioned to meet the needs of investors, customers, and consumers who are calling for more sustainable foods."

For more information go to: https://usanewsgroup.com/2021/09/05/the-plant-based-food-revolution-is-here/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Nepra Foods, advertising and digital media from USA News Group ("the Company"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Nepra Foods, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Nepra Foods, which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Nepra Foods at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

[email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group