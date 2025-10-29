Soaring Prices and Relentless Buying Create Perfect Storm for Gold Miners

Issued on behalf of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prices have surged over 25% since early 2025[1], with the precious metal holding near the $4,000 per ounce level as investors pile into safe-haven assets amid ongoing inflation and economic uncertainty. Central banks added over 1,000 tonnes of gold to their reserves in each of the past three years[2], establishing a structural price floor that institutional and retail investors are following, while China's relentless buying has emerged as a critical force propelling gold to record highs through both official reserves and household demand. This sustained price elevation is transforming economics for gold producers, as production costs remain relatively stable while revenues climb, creating expanding profit margins that directly benefit companies positioned in historically productive gold districts: GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) (OTCQX: TORXF), GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC), White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF), and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC).

Goldman Sachs raised its December 2026 forecast to $4,900 per ounce, citing continued Western ETF inflows and persistent central bank accumulation[3], while supply constraints keep mine output growth below 2% annually despite surging demand[4]. The convergence of monetary policy uncertainty, persistent geopolitical tensions, and the structural shift toward gold by sovereign buyers creates a rare window where early-positioned mining companies can capture decade-high margins before the broader market fully prices in the fundamental transformation underway in precious metals markets.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), a Canadian junior exploration company, recently completed four diamond drill holes totaling approximately 420 meters at its Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil's Juruena Gold Province. The drilling tested a 200-meter section of the East Anomaly, one of two priority gold targets on the 3,681-hectare property.

The company has now moved the drill rig to begin testing the West Anomaly for the first time. This represents a significant milestone as the West target shows a large gold-in-soil signature and strong geophysical features that have never been drill-tested, potentially expanding the mineralized system across the property.

Drilling at the East Anomaly intersected rock sequences showing strong alteration patterns typically associated with gold-bearing hydrothermal systems. Key intervals, where structural features and alteration are most intense, extend 10 to 15 meters in estimated true width. These zones are interpreted as structurally controlled corridors with potential for gold enrichment, similar to other deposits found throughout the prolific Juruena Gold Province.

"We are very encouraged by the early geological results from Copeçal," said Rob Birmingham, CEO. "The alteration styles and structural features we're seeing are consistent with a robust hydrothermal gold system. With drilling now underway at the West Anomaly, we're testing a brand-new target area that has strong potential to deliver meaningful results for our shareholders."

Samples from the first two drill holes have been delivered to ALS Laboratory for analysis, with initial assay results expected shortly. The remaining holes are being sampled and will follow the same process through ALS Global's facilities in Cuiabá and Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

The Copeçal project sits in Mato Grosso, Brazil, approximately 60 kilometers from Alta Floresta. AngloGold Ashanti, one of the world's largest gold mining companies, invested approximately $1 million in systematic exploration here between 2010 and 2016, identifying a 6-kilometer-long gold-in-soil anomaly before shifting focus to other global projects. GoldHaven is now testing whether this surface signature extends to depth and represents an economic gold deposit.

"Copeçal has all the hallmarks of a compelling greenfields opportunity," said Jon Hill, former Exploration Manager for AngloGold Ashanti during the project's initial discovery phase, and current Country Manager in Brazil for GoldHaven, in a previous announcement . "As part of the original team that identified the area, I've always believed this project warranted drill testing. It sits in an underexplored but highly fertile mineral belt, and thanks to AngloGold's foundational work, we have robust geochemical and geophysical datasets to guide us."

The 1,200-meter drilling program is designed to test both the East and West anomalies, which each show persistent gold-in-soil signatures extending across 3-kilometer strike lengths. The project benefits from year-round road access and proximity to Alta Floresta, a regional hub with daily commercial air service. GoldHaven's Copeçal asset is positioned among a growing cluster of significant developments in the region, including G Mining's multi-million-ounce Tocantinzinho deposit.

Beyond Brazil, GoldHaven has advanced comprehensive summer field programs across its wholly-owned Magno and Three Guardsmen assets in northern British Columbia. The Magno Project footprint has been strategically extended by 5,159 hectares through targeted claim staking.

GoldHaven's project portfolio includes claim packages totaling 123,900 hectares distributed across three Brazilian projects, supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report for Copeçal.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSX: TXG) (OTCQX: TORXF) has completed its acquisition of Prime Mining Corp., adding the advanced-stage Los Reyes development project in Sinaloa, Mexico to its portfolio with Indicated Resources of approximately 1.5 million ounces of gold and 54.0 million ounces of silver. The transaction delivered approximately 10.2 million Torex shares to former Prime Mining shareholders, representing 10.6% of outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

"We have now concluded our acquisition of Prime Mining, which adds the advanced stage Los Reyes development project in Sinaloa, Mexico to our portfolio of assets – a highly prospective, high grade, gold and silver deposit," said Jody Kuzenko, CEO of Torex Gold. "With our track record of success operating in Mexico, together with a highly skilled projects team and strong balance sheet, we are solidly positioned to unlock the full potential of Los Reyes as we advance it through development and into production over the coming years."

The company is targeting delivery of a preliminary economic assessment on Los Reyes by mid-2026, with Inferred Resources adding 538,000 ounces of gold and 21.6 million ounces of silver alongside exploration upside through additional drilling. Los Reyes complements Torex's Nevada and Chihuahua assets acquired through Reyna Silver, supporting the company's goal of becoming a diversified, Americas-focused precious metals producer.

GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) has commenced its 2025 drilling program at the Romero Gold-Copper Project in the Dominican Republic, marking the first drilling at Romero since 2018. The company is currently drilling hole LTP-171, which has reached 220 metres depth focused on metallurgical testwork, with a second rig mobilized for additional metallurgical holes and a third rig planned for the Cachimbo target in early November.

"With drilling now underway at Romero, we are executing on both our development and exploration objectives for the year," said Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest Mining. "Our team's recent work has strengthened our geological understanding and refined our gold-copper exploration targeting across the Tireo Belt. These programs are designed to de-risk the project and build shareholder value as we continue advancing Romero and unlock additional discovery potential in the region."

The program includes 5,000 metres of greenfield exploration drilling at Cachimbo aimed at expanding gold-copper resource potential, while 62 trenches have been completed confirming gold mineralization in surface zones. Recent technical work has included comprehensive structural geology reviews and reprocessing of historical geophysical datasets to improve targeting across both brownfield and greenfield prospects in the Tireo Belt.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) has filed a technical report demonstrating a 44% increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 ounces of gold within 35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t and a 13.4% increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 ounces of gold within 32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t at its flagship White Gold Project in Yukon, Canada. The updated mineral resource estimate, with an effective date of August 19, 2025, includes the Golden Saddle, Arc, Ryan's Surprise, and VG deposits, with 99% of resources near surface and contained within open pit mine designs.

"The updated MRE on our flagship White Gold Project represents another key development for the continued growth and advancement of our resources, which now ranks as one of the highest-grade undeveloped open pittable gold deposits in Canada," said David D'Onofrio, CEO of White Gold Corp. "Significant opportunities exist to continue to expand the resource size through further drilling on the resource itself, nearby targets, continued optimization of the resource block model and the Target for Further Exploration area which has seen limited exploration to date."

The Golden Saddle Main Zone hosts a consistent high-grade core containing 1,100,000 ounces Indicated at 2.84 g/t gold and 93,000 ounces Inferred at 2.03 g/t gold at a 1.0 g/t cut-off, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. The 2025 exploration program has been designed to deliver continued increases to resource size and advance technical understanding in support of a Preliminary Economic Assessment, with work supported by strategic partner Agnico Eagle.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) has strengthened its balance sheet by raising $235 million in net cash proceeds through equity offerings and eliminating approximately $136 million of total indebtedness, making the company debt free as it advances its Hycroft Mine in northern Nevada. The company has completed approximately 2,450 meters of drilling on five exploration holes since August 3, 2025, targeting high-grade silver dominant zones in Brimstone and Vortex, with plans to expand the program from two to four core drill rigs.

"This quarter marks a transformational chapter in our Company's journey," said Diane R. Garrett, CEO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. "By eliminating our debt and strengthening our balance sheet, we are now well positioned to aggressively pursue our operating plan and evaluate opportunities that support long-term value creation."

Metallurgical test programs covering crushing, grinding, flotation, pressure oxidation, and leaching have shown higher gold and silver recoveries relative to the March 2023 technical report, while roasting work continues as a potential processing route to produce sulfuric acid as a third revenue stream. Approximately 80% of Hycroft's outstanding shares are now held by institutional investors within the global mining sector following equity offerings that expanded the shareholder base to include mining-focused institutions in Australia and the United Kingdom.

