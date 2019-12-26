New Spots from Northwestern Mutual Explore the Realities and Dreams of Americans Today

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, is building on the success of its brand campaign "Spend Your Life Living" with new ads that showcase powerful, diverse and emotive stories that reflect the realities and dreams of many Americans today. The new integrated campaign will launch across TV, digital and social on December 28 as Americans are planning and setting goals for the year ahead.

Optimism in achieving the American dream remained flat over the last decade, with just over half (54%) of people agreeing that the American dream is attainable, according to Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Planning and Progress Study. Northwestern Mutual saw an opportunity to dig deeper into the dreams of consumers and its clients, exploring topics like multigenerational households, fertility treatments and entrepreneurship.

"Everyone in America has a dream but that dream varies from person to person," says Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Chief Commercial Officer and President - Investment Products and Services at Northwestern Mutual. "This campaign shows how our version of financial planning helps our clients plan for what's most important so they can turn dreaming into living and make the most of every day."

Debuting in December 2017, the company's "Spend Your Life Living" campaign broke through the financial services category by reframing people's idea of planning for their financial futures – instead empowering them to make the most of enjoying life every single day. Through its research, Northwestern Mutual found that the tension between living for now and saving for later was universal regardless of demographic. The campaign focused on reminding people that planning isn't just about retirement, it's about choosing to live the life you want now.

Advertising agency GSD&M (Austin, Tx.) partnered with Northwestern Mutual on developing the overall brand campaign and created four new TV spots, which will launch across the college football playoff bowl games as well as news, lifestyle and entertainment programming on top-tier broadcast and cable networks. The spots will also be featured during live New Year's coverage on ABC and CNN, including ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" and during the 2020 Rose Bowl Game as part of Northwestern Mutual's presenting sponsorship. The campaign features an American Dream content series, influencer activations and public relations. For more information about Northwestern Mutual, visit NM.com and to view the four TV spots visit our YouTube channel.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019. Northwestern Mutual received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

