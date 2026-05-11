Record class graduates at Florida Poly, inspired by astronaut Koichi Wakata

LAKELAND, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University marked a significant milestone on Saturday, May 9, celebrating its largest graduating class to date as more than 430 students crossed the stage at the University's 2026 commencement ceremony at the RP Funding Center.

Chandler Mullin receives his bachelor’s degree in computer science at Florida Polytechnic University’s 2026 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. More than 430 students received STEM degrees at the event, the largest graduating class in the University’s history.

The record-setting class reflected the University's continued growth and momentum as Florida's only public institution dedicated exclusively to STEM education. Graduates represented a wide range of disciplines, including engineering, computer science, data analytics and other emerging fields aligned with industry needs.

"What comes next is yours to build. As you take your next steps, never doubt the power of what you have accomplished," said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of the University. "Today, you leave Florida Poly prepared to take on real-world challenges, create new solutions, and make a difference in the lives of others."

The ceremony featured keynote remarks from renowned astronaut Dr. Koichi Wakata, a veteran of five space missions and former commander of the International Space Station. Wakata's career spans decades of groundbreaking contributions to space exploration and international collaboration.

"Change is the only constant in the universe," said Wakata, now chief technology officer and astronaut at Axiom Space. "To not be overcome by change and have an impact on it rather than being affected by it, one must demonstrate flexibility and adaptability. Make change your ally."

Wakata encouraged graduates to set specific goals, lean on the support of family and friends, and trust their own abilities as they move toward the future.

"My message to you is I want you to never forget that each and every one of you possesses unique and remarkable abilities – talents that are second to none," Wakata said. "I hope you will take the time to discover who you are, clearly identify where your true interests lie, believe in your own strength, and find joy and fulfillment in every single moment as you work toward your goals."

Student speaker Jorgeandrés Alvarez-Lopez, who received a bachelor's degree in computer science, also addressed his fellow graduates, reflecting on their shared journey and the experiences that equipped them for what lies ahead. A native of Puerto Rico, he will begin a full-time position as a test engineer at Engineering & Computer Simulations (ECS) in Orlando.

"My fellow Phoenixes, these past years have led to this one pivotal moment, and we are ready. And not just because we can explain what an integral is, or how much stress a beam is put under, or the thermal diffusivity of tungsten. It's because we didn't give up, we faced challenges head on, and we overcame," Alvarez-Lopez said.

SOURCE Florida Polytechnic University