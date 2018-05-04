New State of Learning and Development Report Shows Training Industry is Optimistic

This year's results show the training industry is optimistic about its future. 73% of respondents predict that no training roles will disappear in the next 5 years.

The report looks at trends such as microlearning and virtual reality:

29% of trainers plan to implement microlearning for the first time in the next 2 years

71% of external trainers use coaching and mentoring as a training method

Only 56% of trainers use a Learning Management System (LMS)

10% of trainers plan to implement virtual reality in the next 2 years

The State of L&D 2018 report is available at Mimeo's Booth 1509 at the ATD Expo in the San Diego Convention Center, or for download here.

"The Mimeo team is excited to partner with Barnes Conti for our third annual State of L&D. ATD ICE is the perfect place to debut the report, where Mimeo will be exhibiting for the 13th straight year," stated Doug Bohaboy, VP, Marketing at Mimeo.

About Mimeo

Mimeo enables the transfer of knowledge to anywhere in the world. Thousands of businesses reach their audiences through print and digital content more efficiently by leveraging our enterprise suite to save time.

Founded in 1998, Mimeo grew from a tech startup to a global organization, delivering content to over 140 countries. Learn more about our app suite by visiting Mimeo.com

About Barnes & Conti

Barnes & Conti provides leadership development globally that builds capabilities for influencing, decision-making, innovating, and strategic thinking. Our interactive methodology, robust models, customizable designs, and immediate applicability help leaders move ideas into action.

B. Kim Barnes, CEO, is author of Exercising Influence: A Guide for Making Things Happen at Work, at Home, and in Your Community and co-author of Consulting on the Inside: A Practical Guide for Internal Consultants and Self-Navigation: A Compass for Guiding Your Life and Career.

For press inquiries or information: dbohaboy@mimeo.com or lpowers@barnesconti.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-state-of-learning-and-development-report-shows-training-industry-is-optimistic-300643013.html

SOURCE Mimeo