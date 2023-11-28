New Story Expands Commitment to Children and Young Adults in Ohio with Investment in The Learning Spectrum

News provided by

New Story

28 Nov, 2023, 11:49 ET

BALTIMORE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story, a leading provider of special education, therapeutic, and mental health services, has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to providing support to children and young adults with its recent purchase of The Learning Spectrum, an organization offering educational, behavioral and social services. This strategic partnership aims to create a more inclusive, supportive, and comprehensive educational environment for all.

New Story supports school districts by providing care to children and young adults with special education needs in its private schools and directly within public schools for children with Individual Education Plans. By joining with The Learning Spectrum, New Story extends its special education and ABA Therapy offerings in Ohio, enabling partner school districts to meet the diverse and unique special education and therapeutic needs of their students.

The Learning Spectrum has a 20 legacy of providing services in Ohio. By integrating The Learning Spectrum into its existing network of schools, clinics, and services, New Story is poised to further its mission of ensuring every child they support learns and thrives in a safe and supportive environment. 

"We are excited to expand our services for children and young adults with autism in the state of Ohio," said New Story CEO Jon Bicknell. "The Learning Spectrum's mission dovetails perfectly with our work in Ohio's New Story Schools, and we are excited to see what new opportunities this partnership brings."  

About New Story:
New Story is a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services. New Story offers integrated academic and therapeutic programming to children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, mental illness, and emotional and behavioral challenges. Building upon our 25-year legacy of collaboration and commitment to putting students and clients first, we partner with districts, families, providers, and communities to serve thousands of families in need each year. Our passionate teams, evidence-based and best practice programming empower children and young adults to reach their highest potential.

SOURCE New Story

News Releases in Similar Topics

