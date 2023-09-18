New Story Expands Services into North Carolina, Offering In-District Special Education Classrooms

BALTIMORE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story, a leading provider of special education, therapeutic, and mental health services, is proud to announce its expansion into North Carolina by partnering with school districts to bring much-needed special education services to Currituck County and surrounding areas through its In-District Placement (IDP) program. This collaborative approach utilizes a consortium model where multiple counties are partnering to fund and establish specialized classrooms, ensuring that children with unique learning needs have access to quality education. 

New Story and its network of schools and clinics have decades of experience providing services to children and young adults with unique abilities and needs. The IDP program, currently in North Carolina and Pennsylvania, offers a comprehensive approach to special education that allows students to remain in their local school districts while getting additional attention and support, including individualized instruction and therapeutic services infused in the school day.  

Fiesta Martin, Regional Vice President, Rivermont Schools, expressed her enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "We are thrilled to extend our services to North Carolina and partner with local school districts to make a positive impact on the lives of children with special needs. New Story has a long-standing commitment to fostering inclusion and providing high-quality education, and we are excited to bring our expertise to the state."

To learn more about New Story's In-District Placement program in North Carolina and its commitment to enhancing special education services, please visit the IDP overview page on the New Story Schools website: https://newstoryschools.com/services/district-services-overview/district-placement.

About New Story:
New Story is a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services. New Story offers integrated academic and therapeutic programming to children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, mental illness, and emotional and behavioral challenges. Building upon our 25-year legacy of collaboration and commitment to putting students and clients first, we partner with districts, families, providers, and communities to serve thousands of families in need each year. Our passionate teams, evidence-based and best practice programming empower children and young adults to reach their highest potential.

