New Story Launches Educational Advisory Board to Advance Student Outcomes and Innovation in Special Education

Board's inaugural meeting brings together nationally recognized leaders in special education policy, research, educational innovation, and institutional leadership

BALTIMORE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As school districts nationwide face rising demand for special education and behavioral health support services, New Story today announced the establishment of its Educational Advisory Board. The new initiative brings together nationally recognized experts in special education policy, research, innovation, and educational leadership to provide strategic guidance on improving outcomes for students with complex academic, behavioral, and mental health needs through evidence-based services and supports.

The board's first meeting, taking place this month, marks a significant milestone in New Story's continued evolution as a national leader in special education and therapeutic services. The Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on evidence-based programming, student outcomes measurement, innovation, district partnership models, and scalable supports for students with disabilities and behavioral health challenges.

Serving over 5,000 students across seven states in the mid-Atlantic region, New Story is one of the nation's leading providers of integrated academic and behavioral services for children and young adults with complex educational and behavioral needs. The organization operates more than 75 schools and partners with districts across multiple states to deliver specialized educational, therapeutic, and in-district support services.

"School systems are navigating added complexity in serving students, rapidly expanding special education and behavioral health needs, and heightened expectations for measurable outcomes," said Jonathan Bicknell, Chief Executive Officer of New Story. "We believe New Story has an opportunity and a responsibility to help advance models that are evidence-based, scalable, and deeply student-centered. This Advisory Board brings together some of the most respected voices in the country to help guide that work."

The inaugural Educational Advisory Board includes:

Karen Cator, former CEO of Digital Promise and former Director of the Office of Educational Technology at the U.S. Department of Education, widely recognized for advancing educational innovation, technology-enabled learning, and research-to-practice models

James Clements, former President of Clemson University and former President of West Virginia University, known for his leadership in institutional strategy, governance, and educational advancement

Todd Grindal, President of SRI International and former Lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, whose work focuses on special education research, evidence-based practice, and improving outcomes for students with disabilities

Jill Lammert, Associate Vice President and Center Leader at Westat, with more than two decades of experience leading national evaluation, technical assistance, and outcomes measurement initiatives supporting students with disabilities

Valerie C. Williams, former Director of the Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) at the U.S. Department of Education, where she led the implementation and oversight of IDEA and advanced inclusive education policy nationwide. She is now Co-Founder and Principal Consultant of Apokrisis Consultants, Inc., a strategic consulting firm that partners with state and local education agencies, as well as advocacy and nonprofit organizations, to strengthen special education systems through strategy, policy analysis, and implementation alignment

The Board will be co-chaired by:

Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President of Operations for New Story, with a career spanning special education teaching, school leadership, and higher education, including her 17 years serving Rivermont Schools, building and leading the special education and the online education programs at the university level, and serving on the Board of Education for Virginia

Jeanna Pignatiello, Chief Education and Outcomes Officer at New Story, with senior leadership experience across large-scale virtual and in-person education organizations, including Chief Academic Officer at Stride overseeing academic strategy for more than 75 virtual schools across 32 states, and Regional Vice President at Catapult Learning spanning 16 states

Collectively, the board reflects expertise spanning federal education policy, special education systems, educational research, institutional leadership, technology innovation, and outcomes evaluation. The Advisory Board will provide independent strategic counsel to New Story on areas including academic and therapeutic quality, data and outcomes systems, emerging service models, workforce and district challenges, and innovations in student support.

"Families and school districts are seeking integrated solutions that combine specialized instruction, therapeutic support, and measurable outcomes," said Jeanna Pignatiello, Chief Education & Outcomes Officer at New Story. "This board strengthens our ability to learn from nationally recognized leaders across research, policy, and practice as we continue building programs that help students thrive academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally."

The Advisory Board will convene quarterly, beginning with its inaugural meeting this summer, and will also participate in annual strategic planning discussions and ongoing advisory engagements with company leadership.

About New Story

New Story is a leading provider of special education, behavioral health, and therapeutic services for children and young adults with complex educational and behavioral needs. Through a network of specialized schools and in-district services, New Story helps students build the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional skills needed to thrive in school and beyond. Learn more at www.newstory.com.

SOURCE New Story