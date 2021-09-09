New Story Schools Announces Open House Showcasing State-of-the-Art Renovations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit New Story Schools Columbus, Ohio campus, for an open house September 29 from 4 – 6 p.m. to view our recent renovations and meet staff and leadership. The renovations include new recreational spaces, dedicated art and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) rooms, larger classrooms, therapy rooms, and an expanded life skills lab for students with developmental disabilities and their families.

"We have a nearly two-decade history of providing excellence in education to students on the autism spectrum or with emotional support needs. Our goal is to help each student that attends our school write a new story of success," said Dr. Morten Haugland, Regional Vice President, New Story Schools. "We are thrilled with these important improvements to the New Story School Columbus campus and look forward to continuing the critical work of being a place that students and families go for support, education and service."

"We're so proud of the ways in which this renovation will better support the hundreds of students who enter New Story Schools Ohio each year," said Paul Volosov, CEO and Founder of New Story. "We believe a great education requires a strong environment for learning, and these renovations provide that."

Formerly Haugland Learning Center, New Story Schools Ohio provides education and services that are designed to foster student progress and learning. This event is free and open to the public. We request that all attendees follow local health department guidelines around COVID-19 precautions. Learn more here.

About New Story Schools Ohio: New Story Schools focuses on removing barriers for all children. We provide an environment that promotes academic, social, and emotional growth for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders or emotional support needs. New Story Schools Ohio uses behavior science customized to the needs of each student to build success.

