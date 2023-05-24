New Story Schools Celebrates 13 Graduates Across Ohio

New Story Schools' special education students are headed to the workforce, to postsecondary education, and beyond with the critical academic knowledge, technical and life skills they gained at New Story Schools.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services in Ohio, is thrilled to announce the graduation of 13 students from their schools across the state. New Story Schools has impacted the lives of students and families for decades, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post-high school success for students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

In honor of the graduating class of 2023, New Story Schools hosted graduations on May 19 in Columbus and Independence, Ohio.

"We are so proud of each of our graduates and the hard work that they put in to reach this amazing milestone." said Dr. Jill Blanchard, Senior Vice President of Operations in Ohio. "Graduation is such a special time where we get to celebrate not only our students' achievements, but also the hard work of our team members and families here at New Story Schools who helped each student reach this important milestone."

New Story Schools provides students, families, and district partners with special education services supporting students ages 5-22 in grades kindergarten through 12 throughout 5 locations in Ohio. Specifically, we provide tiered levels of educational support for students with disabilities, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder and behavioral challenges.

About New Story Schools
New Story Schools are part of the New Story network of schools and clinics, a leading provider of special and alternative education and therapeutic services for children and young adults. New Story's schools and clinics serve families across Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.newstory.com.

