New Story Schools Celebrates Over 35 Graduates Across Pennsylvania

New Story Schools' special education students are headed to the workforce, to postsecondary education, and beyond with the critical academic knowledge, technical and life skills they gained at New Story Schools.

PENNSYLVANIA, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools, a leading provider of special education and therapeutic services in Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce the graduation of over 35 students from their schools across the state. Over the course of its two and a half decades, New Story Schools has impacted the lives of thousands of students and families, promoting lifelong educational, workforce and post-high school success for students with autism spectrum disorder, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

In honor of the graduating class of 2023, New Story Schools will be hosting celebrations across the state with guest speakers, music, refreshments and more throughout the months of May and June.

"We are so proud of the incredible growth of each of our graduates," said Christina Spielbauer, Senior Vice President of Operations in Pennsylvania. "A celebration of each of our students' success is a celebration of our educators, clinicians, therapists, administrators, and support staff, and the amazing work they do each day at New Story Schools."

New Story Schools provides students, families, and district partners with special education services supporting students ages 5-21 in grades kindergarten through 12 throughout 15 locations in Pennsylvania. Specifically, we provide tiered levels of educational support for students with disabilities, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder and behavioral challenges.

