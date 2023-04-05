NEW STORY SCHOOLS INDEPENDENCE, OH CAMPUS DESIGNATED NONPUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL BY OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Story Schools Independence campus celebrated receiving their full nonpublic charter from the Ohio Department of Education on February 8, 2023. New Story Schools, which supports children and young adult students ages 5-21 in grades kindergarten - 12 experiencing social, emotional, educational, and behavioral challenges, was issued the charter by the State Board of Education, ensuring the school maintains compliance with the Operating Standards for Ohio's Schools.

This designation is one of several exciting updates at the campus. The school has recently added a full time Intervention Specialist, Board Certified Behavior Analyst, Director of Special Education and Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment to their staff to support high quality and high impact programs and services meeting student, family, and district goals.

"New Story Schools prides itself on its strong partnerships with districts, families, and communities," said Dr. Jill Blanchard, Senior Vice President of Operations, New Story Ohio. "The investments we're making in our schools and the designation of a nonpublic charter demonstrates our commitment to quality and continuous improvement to best meet the needs of each student we serve."

"I'm proud of the hard work of our team in going through this rigorous process so that we're in full alignment with the Department of Education's standard of operational excellence," said Berry Thompson, Head of School, Independence.

New Story Schools offers authentic learning environments, small class sizes, and individualized learning plans focused on empowerment, skill-building, and academics. The multi-disciplinary teams of educators, behavior analysts, therapists, and support staff apply evidence-based strategies to promote growth and development, in support of students' personal goals. The Independence campus will celebrate their one-year anniversary in April. New Story Schools Independence campus is located at 600 West Resource Drive, Independence, OH. Visit https://newstoryschools.com/locations-overview/ohio/independence to learn more.

About New Story Schools: New Story Schools is New Story Schools supports children and young adult students ages 5-21 in grades K-12 experiencing social, emotional, educational, and behavioral challenges in Athens, Columbus, Independence, Lancaster, and Sandusky, Ohio. All schools adhere to the state's operating standards for Ohio schools, are chartered by the State Board of Education, and provide multiple pathways towards earning an accredited Ohio High School Diploma.

SOURCE New Story Schools