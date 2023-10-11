NEW STRATEGY NEW TECHNOLOGY : FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH

News provided by

Foton International

11 Oct, 2023, 15:01 ET

BEIJING, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11th, FOTON held its global BRAND REJUVENATION & ALL-NEW PRODUCTS LAUNCH event in Changsha, China. 63 Distributors, customers and media representing 22 countries worldwide came together to witness the event. They also had the opportunity to experience FOTON Super Truck Plant, which has the world-class intelligent manufacturing processes.

Continue Reading
FOTON ALL-NEW AUMARK AND WONDER
FOTON ALL-NEW AUMARK AND WONDER

On August 28th, 2023, FOTON embarked on the fourth brand rejuvenation journey in China. This event marked a significant expansion of its new brand strategy to the global stage, concentrating on achieving the "Dual Carbon" strategy with a target to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and attain carbon neutrality at its core factories by 2035. In 2024, FOTON will release the first ESG report and aims to achieve full value chain carbon neutrality by 2050.

FOTON is accelerating to establish multiple technological routes for new energy vehicles, aiming to build a new energy industry ecosystem that encompasses vehicles, charging infrastructure, solar energy, energy storage, and intelligent grid integration. In the future, FOTON will continue to introduce new brands such as electric drive systems, hybrid, hydrogen power, carbon assets, and more.

The all-new AUMARK light duty truck has evolved significantly in terms of platform, reliability, efficiency, and safety, after four generations of product iterations. The all-new AUMARK is based on FOTON's "Future Truck" Platform of FOTON's latest multi-energy sharing platform, which features modularity, integration and low-carbon. It enables the simultaneous launch of products in four major categories: fuel, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen fuel cell. In addition, it is produced by FOTON Super Truck Plant, adopting the polyurea spraying process, which improves rust and corrosion prevention by 50%; it meets the highest safety collision standard of ECE-R29.

WONDER is FOTON's all-new generation mini truck that caters to lifestyle travel, personalized modifications, and commercial needs, offering users a fresh "SMART" experience, which is Smart cabin design for responsive movement and smooth shifting; Money-saving for TCO; Aesthetic for fashion design; Reliable for on-time delivery; and "comforT" for driver comfort. The WONDER is available in both fuel and electric versions, with the electric version capable of a 48-minute charging time and a range of 280 kilometers.

It's worth mentioning that both new products' electric versions use batteries from CATL, a global leader in the new energy battery industry. In fact, FOTON and CATL jointly established joint venture in 2022, focusing on conducting business operations related to new energy battery leasing services.

SOURCE Foton International

Also from this source

« EASY MOVE », STRATÉGIE DE RENOUVELLEMENT DE LA MARQUE FOTON DÉVOILÉE.

« EASY MOVE », STRATÉGIE DE RENOUVELLEMENT DE LA MARQUE FOTON DÉVOILÉE.

FOTON, à l'occasion de son 27e anniversaire, a souligné ce grand événement avec un lancement visant à rajeunir la marque. Organisé à la Grande...
„EASY MOVE", FOTON STELLT VERJÜNGUNGSSTRATEGIE DER MARKE VOR (FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION STRATEGY UNVEILED).

„EASY MOVE", FOTON STELLT VERJÜNGUNGSSTRATEGIE DER MARKE VOR (FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION STRATEGY UNVEILED).

FOTON feierte sein 27-jähriges Bestehen mit einer großen Veranstaltung zur Verjüngung der Marke. Die Veranstaltung fand an der Großen Mauer von...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.