New Studies Reveal Significant Increases in Student Performance with Imagine Español

PreK-2 Students Using Imagine Español Show Higher Scores and Growth According to Two New Studies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of two new studies revealing that students who used Imagine Español demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The studies took place in two separate public school districts in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year.

"Students are thriving through the use of adaptive, personalized learning solutions and we're delighted to see Imagine Español helping to accelerate learning while developing the foundational skills essential to bilingualism, biliteracy, and cultural competency," said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention for Imagine Learning. "As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies show what the future of learning can look like when the power of technology is harnessed to support educators."