New Studies Reveal Significant Increases in Student Performance with Imagine Language & Literacy

Elementary School Students Using Imagine Language & Literacy Show Higher Scores and Proficiency Levels According to Three New Studies

Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the results of three new studies revealing that students who used Imagine Language & Literacy demonstrated significant academic gains on standardized assessments. The studies took place in schools across Idaho and Florida during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

"As we continue to collaborate with districts, the results of these studies show what the future of learning can look like when the power of technology is harnessed to support educators," said Jeff Pendleton, SVP and General Manager of Supplemental and Intervention for Imagine Learning. "Students are thriving through the use of adaptive, personalized learning solutions and we're excited to see that Imagine Language & Literacy is helping to accelerate learning and ignite breakthroughs."