NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) The Harris Poll, commissioned by Eastman, a global specialty materials company, among 2,000 French and German men and women aged 18+ found that consumers are increasingly concerned about the use of imported plastic waste in recycled plastic products. About 3 in 5 German (64%) and French (59%) adults say they would be bothered if they learned recycled products were being made with imported plastic waste.

The concerns about importing waste are largely being driven by environmental, health, and safety fears. Post this New Study by Stagwell’s (STGW) The Harris Poll Suggests Brands Using Imported Waste in Recycled Products Are at Risk of Greenwashing

"When asked about the practice of importing waste to create recycled products, more than half of German (59%) and French (56%) consumers say that brands who import plastic waste to create products with recycled content are greenwashing," said Allison Ewell, Vice President, Strategy and Go To Market at The Harris Poll. "This suggests a strong preference for the use of domestic waste to create recycled products."

The concerns about importing waste are largely being driven by environmental, health, and safety fears. More than 3 in 5 of German (64%) and French (63%) consumers say importing waste to make recycled products offsets the good being done by making recycled products, and more than half (55% and 61%, respectively) say they are concerned about how these products would impact their health and safety.

Methodology Statement:

This survey was conducted online within France and Germany by The Harris Poll on behalf of Eastman from February 22 - 27, 2024 among 1,010 German and 1,010 French adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + /- 3.6 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact AJ Skiera.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that delivers proven intelligence for transformational times. Responsible for one of the longest-running surveys in the United States, Harris Poll provides unique context and social insights based on having analyzed public opinion, motivations, and social sentiment since 1963. It works with clients in three primary areas: building modern corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and data-driven thought leadership. It is now part of Stagwell, the challenger holding company built to transform marketing.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

