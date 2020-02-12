New Study: Daily Use of Pycnogenol® Provides Benefits for Men Managing ED and Type 2 Diabetes

"Erectile dysfunction often correlates to other health issues, including stress and lack of sleep, and may be an indicator of a serious underlying condition 2 such as hypertension and diabetes. This study shows the benefits of Pycnogenol® for addressing erectile function as well as underlying conditions," said Dr. Steven Lamm, medical director of the NYU Langone Preston Robert Tisch Center for Men's Health, a leading expert on sexual health, and author of The Hardness Factor . "Patients frequently seek non-pharmaceutical options for managing these conditions, and to reduce their dependence on prescription medications."

Research shows that men with diabetes have a three-times higher risk of developing ED1 than average and more than half of all men with diabetes will experience symptoms of ED3 at some point in their lives.

Pycnogenol®, a powerful antioxidant, is shown in numerous studies to support vascular function, a key organ system responsible for circulating blood, oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. Pycnogenol® is a standardized form of French maritime pine bark extract that promotes nitric oxide production for vascular health and blood circulation.

The new double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study was conducted on 53 patients with ED. Participants were divided into two groups to examine the effects of Pycnogenol® for individuals with erectile dysfunction alone, and for patients with ED combined with type 2 diabetes.

Researchers analyzed participant improvement using the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5) questionnaire and blood samples to measure biochemical markers for diabetes. Following the three-month study period, results showed that supplementation with 120mg of Pycnogenol® daily significantly improved erectile function in both test groups, including:

45 percent improvement of erectile function in the diabetes participant group (vs -20 percent decrease in the placebo group)

22 percent improvement of erectile function in the ED-only participant group (vs -16 percent decrease in the placebo group)

Participants reported additional cardiovascular benefits, including:

20 percent reduction of LDL cholesterol in the diabetes participant group (vs >1 percent increase in the placebo group)

14 percent improvement of LDL cholesterol in the ED-only participant group (vs 4 percent in the placebo group)

22 percent improvement of serum glucose in the diabetes participant group (vs >1 percent in the placebo group)

"These are significant findings for men with ED and type 2 diabetes and represent important research for men managing these health conditions. Having a scientifically-supported, effective, natural way to manage erectile quality can give men another option to consider for their overall health and wellness," says Dr. Lamm.

"Nearly 60 percent4 of men avoid regular visits to the doctor's office, but perhaps the greatest male motivator for better living is when an issue hits below the belt. Men should always consult with their physician if they are experiencing ED symptoms to make sure it is not a sign of a greater health issue," says Dr. Lamm. "Blood sugar fluctuations from type 2 diabetes can damage nerves and blood vessels required to achieve an erection. Cardiovascular conditions that affect blood circulation also increase the risk of ED. Addressing it sooner reduces the risk of longer-term damage or effects."

This new research shows the potent circulatory and endothelial nitric oxide enhancing benefits of Pycnogenol® and builds on a comprehensive catalog of research examining its benefits for circulation and men's health. Pycnogenol® is a powerful natural super-antioxidant shown in decades of research to promote healthy blood circulation. To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.pycnogenol.com. Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com.

About Horphag Research (USA) Inc.

Horphag Research (USA) Inc., based in Hoboken, New Jersey, is the North American distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract and Robuvit®, French oak wood extract on behalf of Horphag Research. Pycnogenol® and Robuvit® are registered trademarks of Horphag Research Ltd. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research (USA) has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® in North America and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com and www.robuvit.com.

1 CDC: Men & Diabetes

2 Harvard Medical School: Erectile dysfunction often a warning sign of heart disease

3 Reuters: More than half of men with diabetes have erectile dysfunction

4 Everyday Health: 60 percent of men don't go to the doctor: here's why

SOURCE Horphag Research (USA) Inc.

