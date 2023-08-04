New Study Finds 50% of Nurses Have Side Hustle For Extra Income

Nurse Staffing Community connectRN, in partnership with leading nurse newsletter The Nursing Beat, Release New Data That Defines the "New Nurse"

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- connectRN , the leading nurse staffing community that offers flexible shifts and resources to clinicians, today announced the results of a survey in conjunction with the widely-read newsletter for nurses, The Nursing Beat , that found half of over 1300 American nurses polled have side hustles outside of nursing to earn extra income. Additionally, nearly half of new nurses (in the profession for less than three years) plan on transitioning their side hustle to their full time job. Eight in ten of those nurses have ambitions to start their own businesses.

connectRN and the New Nurse

"It comes as no surprise that nurses are multifaceted and wish to pursue different opportunities. However the amount of new nurses who surveyed that they plan to leave permanently for their side hustle is alarming. There is an enormous amount of work to be done in order to better support our young nurses who are a different generation, requiring different standards. If we don't begin to listen and solve archaic institutional employment requirements, we will ultimately loose our nursing workforce," says Tamara AL-Yassin, former bedside nurse and CEO of The Nursing Beat.

The survey comes at a time when nursing is seeing increasing popularity of per diem nursing due to burnout. Companies like connectRN are aiming to address the shortage by offering nurses flexibility in their jobs with options to work when and where they want to. This week, The Nursing Beat reported, "Burnout is among the common influences hurting healthcare workers. Routine shifts already last 12+ hours, and many involve overnight work. Workloads have become more intense than ever, with 62% of nurses reporting an increase since COVID started."

"Today's nurse - the "new nurse" -has a multi-dimensional life and is entrepreneurial. A side hustle allows them to explore interests outside of nursing and to take care of themselves and their families. For the "new nurse" side hustles provide financial support and the space to pursue the interests and relationships that contribute to their well being," says Ted Jeanloz, CEO of connectRN. "Side hustles allow nurses to thrive and keep them in the profession."

Nearly 90% of nurses surveyed felt these were the top five factors that were extremely important to them: maintaining their mental health, being present for their family and friends, maintaining a work/life balance, maintaining their physical health, and excelling at work. Nearly 50% added that household management and health and fitness goals were impacted negatively by their work as a nurse. Additional areas that suffered were relationships with loved ones and time with friends. While about a quarter of nurses are pursuing additional educational opportunities, more than half are interested in doing so, but their current schedule makes it infeasible, the survey found.

