New Study Finds That Women of Advanced Maternal Age Who Took CCRM Acai Supplement Had Comparable IVF Outcomes to Their Younger Counterparts

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent clinical study published in peer-reviewed journal Life finds that women of advanced maternal age (women age 39 and older) who took CCRM Fertility's acai berry antioxidant supplement had comparable in vitro fertilization (IVF) outcomes to their younger counterparts, demonstrating its positive effects on aging-associated decline in fertility. CCRM Acai is made from acai berries sourced from the Amazon Rainforest and generates a very high level of natural antioxidant activity.

"Oxidative stress, an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in your body, is known to substantially contribute to ovarian dysfunction and subsequent diminished egg quality, especially among women of advanced maternal age. This can significantly impact a woman's chance of having a baby," said CCRM Fertility Scientific and Genetics Director Mandy Katz-Jaffe, Ph.D. "This study demonstrates that our antioxidant regiment prior to an IVF cycle can help reduce oxidative stress and restore the balance of antioxidants in the ovaries thereby enhancing the reproductive potential for women of advanced maternal age."

Led by Dr. Katz-Jaffe, the study was comprised of 121 women, ages 28—44, and all participants took the CCRM Acai oral supplement for 12 weeks, on average, prior to ovarian stimulation. Women ages 39 and older had a 75% live birth rate compared to women under the age of 39 with a 78% live birth rate.

In conjunction with human data, Dr. Katz-Jaffe also examined the ovaries and eggs of aged mice to confirm the benefits of the CCRM Acai supplement. "On a molecular level, we noted changes in the mice that had received CCRM Acai, including increases in antioxidant pathways, decreases in aptosis (cell death), and increases in the expression of the antioxidant genes," commented Dr. Katz-Jaffe.

CCRM Fertility patients, including 45-year-old Candice Burris, have positive feedback to share about the 100% natural antioxidant supplement. "After my first round of failed IVF, I was absolutely devastated as I was in my early 40s and my biological clock was ticking," said Burris. "CCRM Fertility specialists introduced me to CCRM Acai when I decided to pursue a second round of IVF. Because of CCRM Acai, I tripled the number of eggs retrieved on my second round of IVF versus the first round. Thanks to CCRM Acai and CCRM Fertility, we are forever thankful for our sweet baby girl, Skyler."

CCRM Fertility Founder and Medical Director William Schoolcraft, M.D., added, "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to improve IVF outcomes. The results of this study are extremely positive for women of advanced maternal age and we're pleased to offer the CCRM Acai supplement to our patients across all 11 of our fertility centers across North America."

For further details, view the study published on MDBI.com.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

SOURCE CCRM