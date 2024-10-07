New Study from Jackson Physician Search and Medical Group Management Association Uncovers Significant Gaps in Preparing Physicians for Leadership Roles, Despite 67% Expressing Interest

Latest research examines challenges and solutions to cultivate leaders who can drive operational excellence and innovation in today's evolving healthcare environment

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search, a leading firm in physician recruitment, and Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) today announced the results of a new survey that emphasizes the growing importance of physician leadership development to steer healthcare organizations toward effective, sustainable solutions.

The study's report, Developing the Next Generation of Physician Executives, reinforces that while many recognize the importance of physician leadership, medical training primarily focuses on clinical skills, often sidelining leadership development. In today's changing healthcare landscape, physicians need strong leadership abilities to bridge the gap between clinical care and administrative priorities, making them valuable partners for C-suite executives.

Key findings from the report, based on survey responses from more than 300 physicians and healthcare administrators in August 2024, include:

Strong Physician Interest in Leadership: Two-thirds (67%) of practicing physicians expressed a desire to pursue leadership roles, primarily to have a voice in organizational decisions (69%), have an impact in the community (49%), and build and sustain organizational culture (42%). Positions such as departmental leadership (64%), advocacy roles (43%), and executive management at the clinic or hospital level (42%) were among the most appealing.

Two-thirds (67%) of practicing physicians expressed a desire to pursue leadership roles, primarily to have a voice in organizational decisions (69%), have an impact in the community (49%), and build and sustain organizational culture (42%). Positions such as departmental leadership (64%), advocacy roles (43%), and executive management at the clinic or hospital level (42%) were among the most appealing. Gaps in Formal Leadership Training: Medical education prioritizes clinical expertise over business acumen, with only 18% of physicians receiving any form of executive or business training during medical school. Similarly, just 21% of healthcare organizations have formal leadership training programs for physicians, indicating that the industry may not be aligned to meet the needs of tomorrow's C-suite.

Medical education prioritizes clinical expertise over business acumen, with only 18% of physicians receiving any form of executive or business training during medical school. Similarly, just 21% of healthcare organizations have formal leadership training programs for physicians, indicating that the industry may not be aligned to meet the needs of tomorrow's C-suite. Organizational Challenges: Sixty-six percent of organizations typically hire physician leaders from within, and yet, only 38% have a formal process to identify and select physicians for leadership roles. When recruiting physician leaders, candidate acquisition remains the biggest hurdle (71%). Finding qualified physicians for leadership roles has proven difficult for many organizations, with only 13% noting it was somewhat easy or very easy.

"Healthcare is at a crossroads, and the development of physician leaders has never been more crucial," said Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "This report shows that while there's strong interest in leadership among physicians, our healthcare system must do more to prepare them for these roles. Organizations that invest in leadership development will have a distinct advantage in navigating future challenges."

Survey results also revealed that just half of organizations cover a portion of the costs for external leadership development, including degrees and/or certifications. Continuing education allowances (80%) are the most common method of helping to cover these costs, followed by direct reimbursement (59%) and dedicated paid time off for continuing education (46%).

"The new research leaves no doubt about the importance of physician leadership," says Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "Healthcare organizations must develop comprehensive leadership pipelines that support aspiring physician leaders through formal programs, coaching and mentoring, immersive workshops, and opportunities for continuing education."

Along with findings from the study, the new research report provides actionable insights for healthcare leaders, emphasizing the impact that physician leaders in executive roles can have in the areas of quality care initiatives, physician recruitment and retention, organizational culture and provider burnout. To learn more, download the full report here: Developing the Next Generation of Physician Executives.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician executives and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps over 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

For More Information, Contact:

Kristen Myers for Jackson Physician Search

[email protected]

Emily Dowsett for MGMA

[email protected]

SOURCE Jackson Physician Search