New Study: Half of Parents Think Remote Learning Negatively Impacted Their Child

Half of parents think remote learning negatively impacted their child's learning

1 in 4 parents feel their child needs tutoring over the summer

Nearly 50% of parents would be interested in extra assistance for their child

"Parents and youth have experienced tremendous effects on education as a result of the pandemic," said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief people officer at UScellular. "By teaming up with DonorsChoose, we're addressing gaps in STEM education and helping educators receive vital funding to prepare youth for the careers of today and the future."

Teachers are able to request funding for their classroom projects by visiting DonorsChoose.org/teachers. While funds last, UScellular will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that are within the regions that UScellular serves, $1,000 or less and have a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) focus. To provide better accessibility and equity to STEM learning, classrooms that receive UScellular funding will be in communities where 90% or more of the students are from low-income households. The $100,000 donation from UScellular will take place this summer to help teachers prepare for the return of students to classrooms in the fall, with 10% of the funding going towards projects that directly address summer school needs. According to a recent DonorsChoose survey, technology materials are in highest demand for both in-person and remote instruction.

"Our company cares passionately about our local communities," continued Drake. "It's through organizations like DonorsChoose that we're able to build better communities and support educators who are critical to the success of youth across the country."

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular's corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 4.8 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support 1.9 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org.

For more information, contact:

Bridget Ballek, 331-385-2215, [email protected]

1 April 2021 C+R Research: 150 online interviews were conducted among parents and/or guardians of children ages 4-17 who attended any form of remote learning since March 2020.

