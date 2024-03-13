New Study Highlights Benefits of Medication Management Automation in Long-Term Care Facilities

Results Show Clinical Workflow, Operational Efficiency and Financial Improvements When Using Automated Dispensing Cabinets

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced new data from a research study evaluating the impact of deploying automated dispensing cabinets in long-term care facilities and an off-site, long-term care pharmacy.

Over a 90-day period in the long-term care facilities, medication dispensing automation and the associated workflow changes led to a 71% reduction in medication retrieval time, as compared to manual emergency kits, improving medication availability when nurses used automation technology.

This novel, peer-reviewed study, published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association (JAPhA), assessed various endpoints related to the management of first, missing and emergency dose medications over a 90-day period after replacing manual emergency medication kits with the BD Pyxis™ MedBank™ automated dispensing cabinet (ADC) system at two long-term care facilities serviced by an off-site pharmacy.

Over a 90-day period in the long-term care facilities, medication dispensing automation and the associated workflow changes led to a 71% reduction in medication retrieval time, as compared to manual emergency kits, improving medication availability when nurses used automation technology. The study also showed a 96% reduction in the cost of unscheduled medication deliveries across the two long-term care facilities, representing $8,900 in cost savings.

"Minutes matter when it comes to getting the right medication to the right patient at the right time," said Dr. Idal Beer, medical director and vice president of Medical Affairs for Medication Management Solutions at BD. "This is especially true in long-term care settings, where patients have increasingly complex needs and nursing staff are managing high patient-to-provider ratios. While the adoption of technology has traditionally lagged in long-term care settings, the results of this landmark study make a clear case for the power of automation to enhance patient care and alleviate labor challenges."

The study also highlighted pharmacy labor, time and inventory savings. Pharmacy technician medication preparation time and pharmacist check-time decreased by 59% and 80%, respectively. Standing medication inventory was reduced by more than $10,000, representing significant cost savings for the pharmacy, while concurrently increasing the number of different medications available on-site for urgent and emergency medical needs.

Finally, a perception survey of 40 nurses showed the majority preferred working with the ADC system and found it easier to locate and document medications, as compared to working with manual emergency medication kits.

"At BD, we recognize that the ever-changing health care landscape requires a safer, simpler and smarter approach to medication management," said Puneet Sarin, president of Medication Management Solutions for BD. "With a rapidly growing population of older adults entering long-term care facilities, we must look to technology, like BD Pyxis™ MedBank™ automated dispensing cabinets, to manage operating costs, reduce the burden on health care providers and improve patient care."

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:





Media : Investors : Hallie Nicholson Adam Reiffe Assoc. Director, Communications Sr. Director, Investor Relations 760.201.6604 201.847.6927 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)