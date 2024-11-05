New Study Highlights Positive Patient Outcomes and Satisfaction with Penuma and Its successor, Himplant, Across Two Surgical Approaches

Published in the Therapeutic Advances in Urology Journal, a new study evaluates patient satisfaction and outcomes following Penuma silicone implant surgery, which has since evolved into Himplant. By comparing two surgical techniques— the infrapubic and lateral scrotal incisions—the research highlights the legacy of Penuma and its successor, Himplant, in the field of cosmetic penile enhancement.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himplant, a leader in cosmetic penile enhancement, is pleased to highlight the publication of a comprehensive study titled "Outcomes and Patient Satisfaction After Penuma Silicone Implant Surgery Via Two Surgical Approaches." This peer-reviewed article underscores the long-standing impact of the Penuma implant, designed to offer enhanced results in size and satisfaction. The study provides crucial insights into patient satisfaction, effectiveness, and improved surgical outcomes achieved by comparing two distinct incision techniques for implant placement.

The study covers essential aspects of clinical outcomes, including:

Surgical Techniques and Recovery: Findings indicate that the lateral scrotal approach promotes better wound healing and aesthetic outcomes compared to the infrapubic incision.

Increases in Size: On average, patients experienced a 50% increase in penile flaccid length and a 37% increase in girth post-implantation, demonstrating significant anatomical enhancements with Penuma and its successor, Himplant.

Effectiveness and Low Complications: Low complication rates were reported, with 1.3% infection, 2% seroma, and 5% erosion rates. Importantly, there were no cases of erectile dysfunction, orgasmic issues, or hypertrophic scarring post-surgery.

Patient Satisfaction and Revisions: High satisfaction rates were noted, with only 5.7% of patients seeking cosmetic revisions, all of which were successfully addressed without further concerns.

"As the field of penile enhancement progresses, this study highlights the surgical techniques that prioritize patient safety, aesthetic outcomes, and satisfaction," said Dr. James Elist , inventor of the Penuma implant. "Penuma set the standard in cosmetic penile enhancement, and we continue to advance these outcomes to ensure even better patient experiences."

The article, available for review here , serves as a comprehensive resource for anyone interested in male cosmetic surgery. As more men are considering cosmetic penile enhancement, this research underscores the importance of choosing a medically-backed, FDA-cleared option like Himplant.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit himplant.com .

About Himplant

Himplant is a pioneering FDA-cleared device designed for cosmetic penile enhancement. Building on decades of research and development, Himplant offers men a science-backed and effective way to enhance size and confidence. Dr. James Elist, a world-renowned urologist, developed the Himplant as a solution to meet the growing demand for medically backed penile enhancement.

