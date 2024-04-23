New Study in Colorado Reveals Alarming Rates of Colorado Teens Missing School

Study reveals majority of Colorado female teens have missed school due to lack of period products

DENVER, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver nonprofit Justice Necessary unveils data from its latest study on teen period poverty in Colorado, shedding light on a deeply concerning issue. The findings of this study underscore the urgent need for action to address the need for teens to have access to period products in schools.

Key highlights from the study include:

80% of female teens in Colorado have missed class due to lack of period products.

have missed class due to lack of period products. 90% of female teens in Colorado have started their periods unexpectedly in public without proper period products.

have started their periods unexpectedly in public without proper period products. 66% of female teens in Colorado have missed opportunities to participate in before and after school activities, including studying with peers, due to a lack of period products.

"The pursuit of student learning and engagement is a shared objective. Ensuring students have access to fully stocked restrooms facilitates this crucial endeavor," said Justice Necessary Founder and President Diane Cushman Neal. "Justice Necessary is dedicated to ensuring students have access to period products year-round allowing students to participate in all school activities as well as extracurricular activities and not miss any time in the classroom, because access to period products, just is necessary!"

To better understand the needs of students, The Colorado Teen Period Poverty Study also asked teens how access could be improved. Here are a few of their responses:

"Having it [period products] in public restrooms in buildings like libraries, schools, and stores."

"I think they [the schools] should have machines in the school bathrooms so when we start our period we can just grab a tampon or pad from the bathroom instead of having to go to the nurse."

"They [period products] are needed just like toilet paper."

In April, Justice Necessary is hosting five-period packing parties, providing more than 300,000 period products for Colorado students ensuring they have what they need throughout the summer.

Join Justice Necessary on April 26 and April 27 in conjunction with the Aurora Police Community Outreach and Aunt Flow to pack one-month period bags for students at Aurora and Cherry Creek School Districts, Aurora Community College, as well as Amigos de Mexico, and The Salvation Army. The Aurora Community Period Packing Party will be held each day from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army Emergency Warehouse (11701 E. 33rd Ave. #1426, Aurora, CO 80010). To learn more or to sign up, go to https://justicenecessary.org/get-involved .

ABOUT JUSTICE NECESSARY

Founded in 2020 by Diane Cushman Neal, Justice Necessary is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to combating period poverty and hygiene poverty in Colorado communities. They work throughout Colorado to deliver essential hygiene products to address immediate needs, while also focusing on community engagement, continuity of products, education, and legislative support. Since its inception, Justice Necessary has provided more than 4,550,000 organic period products, more than 245,000 basic hygiene products, and more than 195,000 eco-friendly diapers and wipes. Justice Necessary is running the "Free Menstrual Products to Students" legislation in the 2024 legislative session to ensure access to period products for Colorado's middle and high school students.

Learn more at justicenecessary.org . For an interview with the Justice Necessary team, contact Emily Tracy at Prim + Co. at [email protected] or 919.449.4803.

