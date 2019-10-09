New Study Looks at the $87.8 Billion Global Water Treatment Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Treatment Equipment & Chemicals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global demand for water treatment equipment and chemicals is expected to rise 5.6% per year through 2023. Gains will be driven by evolving regulatory standards, expanding water infrastructure, and rising rates of water recycling and desalination.



This industry study analyzes the global water treatment industry. It presents historical demand data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts (2023) by product and market. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

This report covers water treatment equipment and chemical demand by Market, Product, and Region. Data are given in dollar values.



Water treatment markets include:



Municipal

Potable

Wastewater

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Petroleum Refining

Textile & Leather Processing

Chemical Processing

Electronics

Commercial & Residential

Oil & Gas

Electric Power Generation

Mining

Water treatment products include:

Membrane Equipment

Conventional Filtration

Disinfection Equipment

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Coagulants & Flocculants

Biocides

pH Adjusters

Demand is broken out by global region.

North America

Central & South America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia/Pacific

Africa /Mideast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70glhw

