New Study Looks at the $87.8 Billion Global Water Treatment Market
Oct 09, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Treatment Equipment & Chemicals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global demand for water treatment equipment and chemicals is expected to rise 5.6% per year through 2023. Gains will be driven by evolving regulatory standards, expanding water infrastructure, and rising rates of water recycling and desalination.
This industry study analyzes the global water treatment industry. It presents historical demand data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts (2023) by product and market. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
This report covers water treatment equipment and chemical demand by Market, Product, and Region. Data are given in dollar values.
Water treatment markets include:
- Municipal
- Potable
- Wastewater
- Manufacturing
- Food & Beverage
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceuticals
- Petroleum Refining
- Textile & Leather Processing
- Chemical Processing
- Electronics
- Commercial & Residential
- Oil & Gas
- Electric Power Generation
- Mining
- Water treatment products include:
- Membrane Equipment
- Conventional Filtration
- Disinfection Equipment
- Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
- Coagulants & Flocculants
- Biocides
- pH Adjusters
Demand is broken out by global region.
- North America
- Central & South America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- Africa/Mideast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70glhw
