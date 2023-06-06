New Study: OmniActive Health Technologies' Caffeine-Free Alternative, enXtra™, Increases Alertness and Decreases Fatigue

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OmniActive Health Technologies, an innovative science and natural health company, announced positive results from the Phase 1 Acute Effects of Alpinia Galanga Extract on Mental Alertness, Accuracy, and Fatigue Study. The study's primary objective was to evaluate the efficacy of using a caffeine-alternative energy nootropic, Alpinia Galanga Extract or enXtra™, on mental alertness and fatigue in healthy adults. It was published in Advances in Complementary & Alternative Medicine.

This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled cross-over study involved 62 subjects who consumed a 300 mg/d single serving of enXtra. The study showed that enXtra supplementation improved alertness, reaction time, and correct responses, reducing errors. Some results, such as the number of correct responses measured by the Symbol Digit Coding test at 30 minutes, were about three times greater with enXtra supplementation. Similarly, fatigue scores, which were measured about 5 to 6 hours post-supplementation with enXtra, were reduced versus baseline and placebo. Alertness, measured by the Alertness Rating Scale, showed about a four-fold greater change at two hours versus the placebo, and simple reaction time, measured by the Stroop Test, lasted up to 5 hours post-dosing.

"We are pleased that this study validates our previous clinical findings of enXtra. The data supports its relevance as an effective and safe alternative to caffeine for companies looking to provide natural nootropics to support mental alertness, focus, and attention without impacting energy level," said Deshanie Rai, PhD, FACN, VP, Global Scientific, and Regulatory Affairs at OmniActive.

The CNS Vital Signs battery of computerized tests, a widely used and validated method, measured nootropic benefits at baseline, 0.5, 1-, 2- and 5 hours post-dose. The Visual Analogue Scale and daytime sleepiness by Epworth Sleepiness Scales measured the subjects' fatigue and energy levels.

"Health-conscious consumers are looking for ways to manage their mental energy for optimal performance through caffeine-free products with little to no side effects," said Adam Adelmann, Chief Commercial Officer at OmniActive. "This study supports that our enXtra ingredient can do this, and we are excited to share it with our partners. As the energy ingredients market grows, enXtra can be a game-changer for those looking to bring more natural energy solutions to market."

enXtra is formulated from a proprietary extract of DNA-authenticated Alpinia galanga, or Thai ginger, and is well suited for manufacturers of energy drinks, RTDs, shots, bars, gummies, stick packs, and more.

About OmniActive

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company's leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Capsimax, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, Sleeproot, and Xtenergy. OmniActive partners closely with its customers in key markets worldwide and is supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

