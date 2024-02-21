New Study Publication Demonstrates Eye Health and Cognitive Benefits of Lutein and Zeaxanthin from Lutemax Kids

Omniactive Health Technologies

21 Feb, 2024

OmniActive Health Technologies Expands 'Lutein for Every Age' educational initiative with focus on children's nutrition and supplementation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MUMBAI, India , Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Six in ten parents regularly worry about their child's eye health, prioritizing it above other well-being needs; however, they are unfamiliar with ways to support it. This finding is according to a OmniActive Health Technologies U.S. parent survey for its "Lutein for Every Age" educational initiative, which focuses on raising awareness of early and consistent lutein and zeaxanthin intake to help support eye, cognitive, and general health throughout life.

OmniActive today unveils groundbreaking results from a first-of-its-kind completed supplementation study targeting children 5-12 years of age, which was published in the journal Advances in Therapy. The publication revealed that Lutemax Kids resulted in significant improvements in aspects of vision performance and cognition. This further expands upon the company's earlier published research on adults, including the LAMA I & LAMA II (Lutein, Vision and Mental Acuity), and B.L.U.E. (Blue Light User Exposure)  studies.

"The study results demonstrated that Lutemax Kids supplementation contributes positively to aspects of eye health and cognitive performance in school-aged children, echoing the well-documented benefits observed in adults," said Dr. Billy Hammond, Professor (Behavioral and Brain Sciences Program) at the University of Georgia and lead researcher in the study. "From improved visual processing speed to eye strain that may result from digital device use, these outcomes serve as a foundation for tailored supplementation in children. It also emphasizes the potential to help meet specific needs of children during a critical developmental phase."

Effects of Lutein and Zeaxanthin on Children's Eyes and Cognition
The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial which spanned 180-day duration included 60 healthy male and female children ages 5-12. Participants were given either a daily dose of Lutemax Kids, containing 10 mg lutein and 2 mg zeaxanthin isomers in a gummy format, or placebo.

The outcomes of the study supports that over time, supplementation with Lutemax Kids:

  • Significantly increased blood levels of lutein and zeaxanthin
  • Increased macular pigment optical density (MPOD) levels
  • Increased visual processing speed
  • Decreased eye strain and fatigue attributed to digital device usage
  • Significantly improved aspects of cognitive health, including attention, focus, episodic memory, visuospatial memory, and visuospatial processing speed

"Considering the amount of time kids are spending on screens, building a strong foundation for eye health through nutrition and supplementation from a young age is an important facet of maintaining a lifetime of well-being," said Dr. Joseph Allen, O.D., F.A.A.O., Dipl ABO and Vision Advisor for OmniActive's Lutein for Every Age. "This study is an important milestone for eye health and cognitive science, laying the groundwork for further understanding on how lutein and zeaxanthin can impact younger populations. It's exciting to see how nutrition can contribute positively to school-age children's eye health and cognitive performance."

Opportunity to Raise Nutrition Awareness 
It has been documented that only 1 in 11 U.S. children eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables per day. And since the body cannot produce lutein and zeaxanthin, two major carotenoids found in the eye's macula, it is important to consume these nutrients through foods, such as kale and spinach, or by supplementing.

To dig deeper into this topic for Lutein for Every Age, OmniActive's U.S. parent survey also suggests nutrition knowledge gaps around children's eye health. It was found that parents believe carrots are the best food to support vision (15%) when the American Academy of Ophthalmology (A.A.O.) recommends dark leafy greens because of the higher concentration of lutein. Unfortunately, only one in ten parents say their children take a vitamin or supplement daily.

Lutemax Kids, a line extension of OmniActive's pioneering lutein and zeaxanthin extract brand Lutemax 2020, is a lower dose to help meet the nutritional needs of children. To learn more about how to support eye and brain health visit Lutemax.com/lfea and to find supplements that feature the Lutemax ingredient, visit Lutemax.com/where-to-buy.

About OmniActive
Established in 2005, OmniActive seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

