New Study Published in Obesity Pillars Shows Calocurb Significantly Reduces Hunger and Cravings in Women

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in Obesity Pillars adds to the growing evidence behind Calocurb, a clinically proven natural GLP-1 activator supplement.

Amarasate®, the active ingredient in Calocurb, is a natural GLP-1 activator derived from a specific hops extract discovered in New Zealand more than a decade ago. Unlike synthetic GLP-1 products, Calocurb doesn't require a prescription and is taken orally via a capsule rather than injected.

Research on Calocurb has shown that it can reduce cravings by 40%, hunger by 30% and calorie intake by an average of 18% by stimulating the body's natural GLP-1, CCK and PYY appetite-suppressing hormones. Calocurb's prior research was conducted in a male population but its latest research focuses exclusively on the efficacy of bitter hops on appetite and food cravings in females.

New Research

In this latest randomized, double-blind, cross-over treatment study, 30 adult women were recruited and required to fast for 24 hours on three separate occasions and given an ad libitum meal to break each fast. Treatments included either a placebo or one of two doses (high dose; HD: 250 mg or low dose; LD: 125 mg) of Amarasate® that were given twice daily at 16 and 20 hours into the fast.

Determining the efficacy of Amarasate® in the regulation of food cravings and appetite measures in females were the main goals of this study.

"The relative decrease in absolute hunger was much greater than previously seen in males. This finding agrees with other studies showing greater sensitivity of females to the appetite-suppressing effects of GI-targeted bitterness," research lead, Dr. Edward Walker wrote. "The greater change in hunger values relative to other appetite measures also agrees with data previously observed in males."

Sarah Kennedy, CEO of Calocurb, said these findings further reinforce the benefits of Calocurb and give health practitioners the added assurance they need to recommend Calocurb to patients, especially those who may not be candidates for GLP-1 drugs because of the side effects or cost.

Rewarded for its Research

Since 2010, the New Zealand government has funded $30 million for the development of a gut-targeted plant-based nutraceutical for appetite control with Plant and Food Research (PFR), a government-owned Crown Research Institute. The hypothesis was that bitter taste receptors would be found in the gut, due to historical evidence that bitterness modulates appetite.

The search for a commonly consumed bitter plant extract with a history of medicinal use that could be used for safe and effective appetite control, along with the testing of more than 1000 potential candidates, led them to Humulus lupulus (hops), which they trademarked Amarasate®.

Including this latest study, Amarasate® is now supported by three clinical studies and a fourth is underway with 150 men and women measuring several biomarkers, including weight. The study will cost $2 million and results are expected in the first half of 2025.

The commitment to real science, backed by clinical studies, is the reason Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) recently recognized Calocurb with its 2024 NBJ Award for "Science and Innovation," in addition to Nutraingredients USA, which recently awarded Calocurb "Product of the Year – Botanical."

"The external validation and honors are just the beginning of Calocurb's story," said Kennedy. "I'm excited for the next several chapters and especially the opportunity to make a real difference in people's lives as they seek out healthy ways to manage their weight."

<END>

Important research papers:

Media Inquiries:

Becky Wright, WrightOn Marketing & Communications

[email protected]; 201-675-0197

About Calocurb and Amarasate:

Amarasate® is a natural extract of New Zealand bitter hops and the active ingredient in Calocurb, which has been demonstrated in clinical trials to activate endogenous GLP-1, CCK and PYY release to reduce appetite by 40%, cravings by 30%, and caloric intake by 18%. In April 2018, Calocurb, a weight management supplement containing the Amarasate® hops extract, was launched by Calocurb Limited in New Zealand. Calocurb was also launched in the US in May 2018, with plans to launch in other international markets over the next few years. Amarasate® works by triggering the body's "bitter brake" — a physiological mechanism that tells the brain to stop eating. This occurs when bitter taste receptors on certain cells in the gut are triggered by bitter compounds.

SOURCE Calocurb