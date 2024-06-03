New Study Reveals Key Brain Differences in Depression

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking neuroimaging study, researchers have discovered that individuals with depression exhibit significantly higher levels of blood flow in various brain regions.

This extensive study, published in Translational Psychiatry, is one of the largest of its kind and involved 338 patients diagnosed with major depressive disorder (MDD) alongside 103 healthy individuals. The research was conducted by neuroscientists from Children's Hospital Los Angeles, USC, and NYU, analyzing data from eight Amen Clinics locations across the country. Amen Clinics, currently with 11 outpatient psychiatric clinics nationwide, has been a pioneer in utilizing single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging for over 30 years.

Key findings indicate that depressed patients show increased blood flow in critical areas of the brain, including the frontal cortex, anterior cingulate cortex, basal ganglia, thalamus, and cerebellum. These elevated levels of regional cerebral blood flow (rCBF) are linked to more severe symptoms of depression.

Daniel G. Amen MD, founder of Amen Clinics, emphasized the importance of these findings: "This study highlights the crucial role of brain imaging in understanding mental health. It's clear that to achieve good mental health, we must first focus on maintaining a healthy brain."

The research suggests that treatments aimed at optimizing rCBF could potentially alleviate depression symptoms, offering new hope for effective interventions. By revealing the connection between heightened brain blood flow and depression, this study underscores the necessity of viewing mental health through the lens of brain health, paving the way for innovative treatment approaches.

ABOUT AMEN CLINICS

Amen Clinics, Inc. was established in 1989 by Daniel G. Amen, MD, who is a psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and 12-time New York Times bestselling author. Amen Clinics has the world's largest database of functional brain scans relating to behavior, totaling over 250,000 scans on patients from 155 countries.

Press Contact:

Natalie Buchoz

[email protected]

SOURCE Amen Clinics, Inc.