New Study Shared At CCW Vegas Reveals Alarming Customer Experience Decline

CCW Digital's Latest Market Study Focuses On The Recent Decline Of Customer Experience Despite Increased Use Of AI

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CCW Digital , a division of Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, released the results of its latest market study on CX Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities during CMP's flagship Customer Contact Week taking place at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas from June 3-6, 2024. Customer Contact Week is produced by CMP and is the leading conference dedicated to providing expert insight into exceptional customer service.

Based on the results of CCW Digital's Annual Consumer Preferences Survey conducted in May 2024, 530 adult American consumers were polled on their sentiments, preferences, and purchasing habits.

The survey revealed an unexpected trend of customer experiences regressing in the age of AI and streamlined CX processes rather than improving. Critical key findings include:

Only 7% of consumers feel experiences have improved over the past year, and a troubling 55% feel they have worsened. Nearly 60% of consumers say they share details of bad experiences with personal contacts, while 29% actively rant about poor performance on social media. Other consumer reactions include attempting to switch providers (48%) and writing negative reviews (39%).

Only 26% of consumers expect to reach a successful resolution using messaging. An even smaller 17% have faith in the value of a chatbot/web self-service interaction.

Only 19% of consumers feel they can immediately access help from a human agent, and when given the opportunity to speak with an agent, a mere 24% believe that the typical customer service employee is happy, engaged, and knowledgeable.

Over a third of consumers will take their complaints directly to the company's contact center, burdening agents with inefficient, hostile conversations.

Mario Matulich , President of Customer Management Practice (CMP), claims, "Our Annual Consumer Preferences Survey for 2024 highlights a stark regression in customer experiences. This study highlights a critical insight: despite the advancements in AI, the essence of customer experience hinges on genuine human connection. Technology should enhance, not replace, the empathy and responsiveness that define exceptional service. These findings are a wake-up call for businesses to harmonize technological innovation with human-centric strategies to elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty."

The research underscores a critical reality for businesses: despite efforts to compete on customer experience and foster a culture of customer-centricity, most consumers feel that their experiences have regressed over the past year. Alarmingly, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, once hailed as a transformative solution, is exacerbating the issue. In fact, in the eyes of the customer, the most notable mistake concerns the absence of the human touch. A staggering 52% say it is difficult to reach a live agent, establishing lack of humanity as the #1 pain point in 2024.

"In a time when AI and automation promise so much, it's concerning that businesses are still missing the mark on delivering meaningful customer experiences. The reliance on technology without the balance of human touch has increased frustration among consumers," explained Brian Cantor , Managing Director of CCW Digital. "Truly customer-centric brands—those that design experiences from the outside-in—have a unique opportunity to improve key contact center metrics and build significant brand cachet."

For more information about the CCW Digital Market Trends Study CX Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities and to download the full report and Practicality Guide, please visit: https://www.customercontactweekdigital.com/customer-experience/whitepapers/2024-june-market-study-cx-trends-challenges-opportunities

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit, www.customermanagementpractice.com .

Methodology: To conduct its inquiry into the state of customer experiences, CCW Digital conducted its annual Consumer Preferences Survey in May 2024. The survey polled 530 US-based adults on their sentiments, preferences, and purchasing habits.

SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week