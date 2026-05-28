New Study Shows Women Were 6x More Likely to Report No Cramping While Using Cups and Discs vs. Tampons

Largest U.S. study of its kind, administered by People Science, links Saalt's reusable cups and discs to a user-reported decrease in cramping, fatigue, bloating, and headaches

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women were six times more likely to report zero period cramping after switching from tampons to reusable cups and discs, according to a new consumer study released today by Saalt and People Science. The study, conducted in collaboration with NYU, is the first in the U.S. to link reusable menstrual products to statistically significant improvements in user-reported cramping, fatigue, bloating, and headaches — with 78% of participants reporting overall symptom improvement. Saalt is releasing the findings to mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, signaling a new era in the period care category that shifts from disposables, to reusable care.

Saalt menstrual cups study release with Chloe platform from People Science

The research followed 188 participants across three full menstrual cycles. After a baseline cycle using tampons, participants switched to Saalt's reusable cups and discs and logged symptoms daily through People Science's Chloe app. The headline cramping finding broke down to 24% of participants reporting zero cramping while using Saalt, compared to 4% during their tampon baseline (p<0.05). The study's other tracked symptoms followed the same pattern, with improvement reaching statistical significance.

The findings arrive as consumers grow increasingly skeptical of what's in mainstream menstrual products. Recent peer-reviewed studies have detected heavy metals and chemical contaminants in tampon brands across both organic and conventional shelves, and active class-action lawsuits allege product toxicity. Tampons remain the default product on store shelves despite the scrutiny and this study gives women looking for alternatives the kind of data the category has long lacked.

"For decades, women have been told that period pain is the price of having a period," said Cherie Hoeger, CEO and Co-Founder of Saalt. "This study points somewhere else. Women using our cups and discs reported feeling less discomfort from cramping and headaches, with many describing their cycles as easier across the board, a meaningful shift for the 84% of women who experience painful periods."

Study Highlights

Design: Open-label, within-subjects, decentralized consumer health study.

Open-label, within-subjects, consumer health study. Endpoints: Cox Menstrual Symptom Questionnaire (MSQ), daily self-reported symptom logs via the Chloe app, and Participant Global Impression of Change (PGIC).

Cox Menstrual Symptom Questionnaire (MSQ), daily self-reported symptom logs via the Chloe app, and Participant Global Impression of Change (PGIC). Key Results: Symptom Improvement: Statistically significant improvements in reported cramping, fatigue, bloating, and headaches (p<0.05). Cramping Improvement : 24% of participants reported zero cramping during Saalt use, compared to only 4% at baseline. User Satisfaction: 95% of participants would recommend Saalt to a friend, and 76% reported their intention to continue using the products permanently.



Bridging the Gap Between Innovation and Evidence

The study was conducted entirely through People Science's proprietary Chloe platform, allowing participants to track symptoms and product performance in a real-world environment.

"This kind of research is possible because of decentralized tools and the women who want proof their products work" said Azure Grant, PhD, Lead Scientist at People Science. "Open label, within-individual crossover studies are a good fit for menstrual products, making them ideal for consumer health research. By capturing high-fidelity, real-world evidence, we are helping brands like Saalt move beyond marketing claims to scientific substantiation."

About Saalt

Saalt is a B Corp menstrual care brand on a mission to make period care more sustainable, safer, and accessible. Their line of high-performance menstrual cups, discs, and period underwear is designed to empower people through better products and education. Learn more at www.saalt.com.

About People Science

People Science is a technology-enabled clinical research organization pioneering the next generation of decentralized trials. Its proprietary platform, Chloe, enables rapid, scalable, and scientifically rigorous studies for innovators in consumer health and wellness. Learn more at www.peoplescience.health.

About The Study

This study was a decentralized, open-label consumer health study designed to capture self-reported user experiences. Saalt products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition, including primary dysmenorrhea (period pain). Always consult with a healthcare professional for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment concerning menstrual symptoms.

Press Contact

Saalt

[email protected]

www.saalt.com

People Science

[email protected]

www.peoplescience.health

SOURCE People Science, Inc.