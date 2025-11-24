New Study Suggests Root Canal Treatment Linked to Lower Risk of Heart Disease, Diabetes

Endodontists confirm root canal treatment for tooth infection can save natural teeth and contribute to better overall health by addressing local and systemic inflammation

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While endodontists have long touted the positive oral health benefits of root canal treatment to relieve dental pain and save natural teeth, a new study suggests that this common dental procedure may also contribute to lowering the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

The study published in the Journal of Translational Medicine examined whether a root canal treatment to treat apical periodontitis (AP) – an inflammatory condition often caused by a bacterial infection that affects the dental pulp (nerve) and can trigger inflammation throughout the body – could improve blood sugar, cholesterol, and other markers of systemic inflammation. Researchers followed 65 adults over a two-year period who had undergone a root canal procedure to treat AP, finding that more than half of patients experienced positive improvements, including improved glucose metabolism, better lipid profiles, and reduced markers of inflammation.

"The health benefits of root canal treatment cannot be underestimated," said Steven J. Katz, DDS, MS, President of the American Association of Endodontists. "While we know that root canal treatments are safe and effective treatments that can also lead to better overall health, this study shows promise in how eliminating the inflammation or infection in the roots of a tooth can extend to improving heart and metabolic health – both of which can lead to serious medical problems."

Although root canals are often misunderstood due to online misinformation or patients' overall misconceptions about the procedure, root canal treatment is an often straightforward procedure to relieve dental pain and save natural teeth. Patients typically need a root canal when there is inflammation or infection in the dental pulp. During a root canal treatment, an endodontist who specializes in such treatment carefully removes the pulp inside the tooth, cleans, disinfects, and shapes the root canals, and places a filling to seal the space.

A recent survey conducted by the American Association of Endodontists found that 45% of adults say they have had a root canal, and 71% of those who have undergone a root canal report that they are glad they chose a root canal over a tooth extraction. In fact, tooth extractions evoke a strong negative reaction among those surveyed, with 29% indicating that they would rather get the flu than have a tooth extracted.

Dr. Katz cautioned that the new study linking root canals to a lower risk of heart disease and diabetes has limitations, notably a small sample size and the absence of control groups to compare results. Clearly, in this case, an untreated control group cannot be included for ethical reasons.

"More evidence is needed to determine the full extent of the potential health benefits of root canal procedures, but we are hopeful that these preliminary findings will encourage future research in this promising area," said Dr. Katz. "For now, root canals remain the gold standard in alleviating severe dental pain and saving natural teeth – and they may offer significant added health benefits to countless patients as this new study suggests."

About the American Association of Endodontists

The American Association of Endodontists is a dental specialty organization recognized by the American Dental Association and a global resource for knowledge, research and education for the profession, members and the public. Representing more than 8,000 members worldwide, endodontists are specialists in saving teeth and have additional training and use specialized techniques and technologies to perform root canal treatment and diagnosis and treat tooth pain. Patients can find an endodontist in their area by visiting the AAE website at Find My Endodontist - American Association of Endodontists.

