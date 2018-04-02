New Suavitel® Complete™ Fabric Softener and Fabuloso® Complete™ Cleaner Simplify Home Care Routine!

Designed for people juggling multiple demands, Suavitel® Complete™ eases the laundry process by offering a superior technology* that provides advanced softening*, long-lasting color protection** and fewer wrinkles**, all while delivering an irresistible fresh scent.

While Fabuloso® is known for leaving homes clean, fresh, and fragrant, the new multi-action formula in Fabuloso® Complete™ delivers an even deeper clean*** for most home surfaces. The new formula removes lime scale, cuts through grease, helps remove stains, and delivers an uplifting fragrance that people expect from Fabuloso®. With the advanced, deep-cleaning benefits from Fabuloso® Complete™, now families can simplify their cleaning routines.

Suavitel® Complete™ is available in two fragrances: Field Flowers® and Morning Sun® (MSRP $2.99-$6.99). Fabuloso® Complete™ is offered in Floral Burst and Cool Mist (MSRP $1.69-3.99). These products are now available for purchase nationwide in a variety of retailers and through select e-commerce outlets beginning April 2018. More information is available at www.suavitel.com and www.fabuloso.com

*vs. Suavitel® Regular Density

**after 5 washes; tested on cotton and cotton polyester fabric; vs. detergent alone

***vs. regular Fabuloso®

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

1 American Time Use Survey Summary. (2017, June 27). Retrieved February, 2018, from https://www.bls.gov/news.release/atus.nr0.htm

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-suavitel-complete-fabric-softener-and-fabuloso-complete-cleaner-simplify-home-care-routine-300620487.html

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Related Links

http://www.colgatepalmolive.com

