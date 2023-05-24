New Subject Matter Experts Appointed to PTCB's Certification Council

Certification Council shapes PTCB's credential policies

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has announced new appointments to the committee of subject matter experts who are responsible for the establishment and administration of PTCB's credential programs. The Certification Council impacts policies on how and what credentials PTCB offers, setting PTCB apart as the nation's most trusted pharmacy technician credentialing organization. With guidance from the Certification Council, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams by offering the industry's most-recognized credentials.

Recent appointments include pharmacist Cheryl L. Garvin, RPh, President/CEO of The Compounding Center; pharmacist Jeffrey Hamper, PharmD, BCACP, Manager, Pharmacy Experiential, Intern, and Residency Programs with the Albertsons Companies; pharmacy technician Tara McNulty, BAS, CPhT, RPhT, Project Manager III, Pharmacy Quality Improvement with Centene Pharmacy Services; and pharmacy technician Stephanie Rice-Erlenbusch, CPhT, Health and Operations Specialist with Fred Meyer. Existing members were also appointed new roles on the Council including pharmacist Emily Haugh, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy Expansion at Photon Health, as President, and pharmacy technician Tiffany Kofroth, CPhT-Adv, CSPT, PhTR, Specialty Pharmacy Technician with MD Anderson Cancer Center as Vice President.

"The breadth of PTCB's Certification Council members shows how important and valuable pharmacy technicians are to the practice of pharmacy," said Al Carter, PTCB Certification Council Chair and Executive Director/Secretary of the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®). "PTCB is a pharmacy-driven organization, founded by the profession, for the profession, with a mission to advance medication and patient safety. These volunteers from across pharmacy practice settings are committed to advancing patient safety and giving pharmacy technicians pathways to further their careers."

As the pharmacy profession continues to evolve, PTCB credentials ensure that technicians adhere to best professional practices. 

"As I embark on my new role as President of the PTCB Certification Council, I look forward to seeing how pharmacy technicians continue to grow and advance their careers, advocate for the profession, and show up in new ways for patients," said Emily Haugh, Director of Pharmacy Expansion at Photon Health. "By volunteering at PTCB alongside esteemed colleagues across the country, I am part of a team that is making an impact on the future of patient care."

PTCB currently offers three certifications–Certified Pharmacy Technician (CPhT), Compounded Sterile Preparation Technician® (CSPT®), and Advanced Certified Pharmacy Technician™ (CPhT-Adv™)–as well as 11 certificates. PTCB credentials evaluate learning outcomes from PTCB-Recognized Education/Training Programs and work experience.

Members of the Certification Council are:

Emily Haugh, PharmD 
President [At-large Pharmacist] 
Director of Pharmacy Expansion, Photon Health

Tiffany Kofroth, CPhT-Adv, CSPT, PhTR 
Vice President [CSPT] 
Specialty Pharmacy Technician, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Mark Brunton, MSHE, CPhT 
Educator/Researcher 
Pharmacy Technician Program Chair, Northwest Career College

Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, RPh, MS 
Certification Council Chair 
Executive Director/Secretary, National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

Don J. Fillibeck, PharmD, MBA, IgCP, FASHP, FNHIA 
Sterile Compounding Pharmacist 
Soleo Health

Nichole D. Foster, MBA, MEd, CPhT-Adv 
At-large CPhT 
Manager, Pharmacy Technician and Client Education, CEImpact

Cheryl L. Garvin, RPh 
Community Pharmacist 
President/CEO, The Compounding Center

Jeffrey Hamper, PharmD, BCACP 
At-large Pharmacist 
Manager, Pharmacy Experiential, Intern, and Residency Programs, Albertsons Companies

Dave Lacknauth, PharmD, MBA, MS, FACHE 
Health-System Pharmacist 
Executive Director of Pharmacy Services and System Integration, Broward Health

Tara McNulty, BAS, CPhT, RPhT
Health-system CPhT 
Project Manager III, Pharmacy Quality Improvement, Centene Pharmacy Services

Julia M. Leahy, PhD 
Public Member 
Lawrenceville, NJ

Stephanie Rice-Erlenbusch, CPhT
Community CPhT 
Health and Operations Specialist, Fred Meyer

William Schimmel 
Executive Director and CEO 
Pharmacy Technician Certification Board

Meghan D. Swarthout, PharmD, MBA, BCPS
At-Large Pharmacist 
Division Director, Ambulatory and Care Transitions Department of Pharmacy - The Johns Hopkins Health System

For more information, please visit PTCB.org.

About PTCB
The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) is the nation's first, most trusted, and only nonprofit pharmacy technician credentialing organization. Founded on the guiding principle that pharmacy technicians play a critical role in advancing medication and patient safety, PTCB has established the universal standard of excellence for those supporting patient care teams through offering the industry's most-recognized credentials, including the PTCB certification for Certified Pharmacy Technicians (CPhT).

SOURCE Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)

