New Summer Travel Itinerary Offers Family Fun, from the Waterfront to the Farms

The step-by-step itinerary includes suggested walks, beaches, parks, museums, experiences, restaurants and overnight stays.

Family Road Trip Extravaganza starts in the peaceful waterfront village of Gig Harbor, with waterfront parks, a trip through the Harbor History Museum, and a tour of the harbor with the only Venetian gondolier in the Pacific Northwest: The Gig Harbor Gondola. He entertains the kids, sings in Italian, and tells a sliding scale of age-appropriate stories about the history of Gig Harbor.

Follow that with a day filled with waterfront bike rides and museums in Tacoma, including Tacoma Art Museum for their new Benaroya Wing, Museum of Glass for their hot-shop amphitheater and America's Car Museum for a Family Zone with kid-friendly exhibits including few photogenic, interactive cars that can withstand the gentle caresses of a toddler's hands, fists and feet.

The trip concludes with a day in the home of Americana in the Pacific Northwest: the town of Sumner, brimming with antiques stores, bookshops, boutiques, bakeries, and cafes. Just down the road is a visit to the agriculture hubs of Puyallup and Buckley to wander farms (depending on the season) and enjoy farm-fresh meals. In springtime, there are blooming flower festivals; in the late summer, Sunflower Days is a photogenic paradise of yellows and oranges; and fall means pumpkin patches, harvest festivals and spooky Halloween delights throughout the valley.

The full itinerary, with details, pictures and links to book is at www.traveltacoma.com/itineraries.

