New Sun Life program gives members quick, direct access to health services

– Clinical 360+ designed to improve health access and outcomes –

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. today launched Clinical 360+, a stop-loss program that gives members access to personalized resources, tools and care services to help them better stay on top of their health. This new offering expands the company's original Clinical 360 program that uses data and clinical expertise to find cost savings and care services for stop-loss employer clients and their employees.

"Our Clinical 360+ program adopts a comprehensive strategy to increase early care intervention and connect members to care resources, giving them more control over their health," said Jennifer Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "Against the backdrop of high healthcare costs and inadequate access to services, finding suitable care can be stressful. Our new multipronged solution streamlines the process while positively affecting health outcomes for our members."

Using insights from Sun Life's annual High-Cost Claims and Injectable Trends Analysis report, Clinical 360+ brings together care programs in one, easy app in collaboration with specialized health partners. This allows members and their dependents to directly interact with clinicians and resources tailored to their specific health needs, including:

A specialty and infusion drug program that provides members with their medications in a convenient and safe setting, including their own home.

that provides members with their medications in a convenient and safe setting, including their own home. At-home kidney and heart care management programs that identify care opportunities for those with chronic or end-stage kidney disease or congestive heart failure.

that identify care opportunities for those with chronic or end-stage kidney disease or congestive heart failure. A musculoskeletal condition program providing virtual clinical intervention that is convenient and personalized for those facing back issues and other musculoskeletal conditions.

providing virtual clinical intervention that is convenient and personalized for those facing back issues and other musculoskeletal conditions. Access to care advocacy and navigation via Sun Life Health Navigator , which provides members with clinical guidance and support to access appropriate care from qualified providers.

, which provides members with clinical guidance and support to access appropriate care from qualified providers. Sun Life's newly launched mobile app, Sun Life Health 360, which connects all Clinical 360+ health programs and provides mental health resources, interactive tools, healthy habit tracking, fitness challenges, and a library of physician-reviewed health and wellness content.

Clinical 360+ is available to small-to-mid-sized self-insured employers that use a third-party administrator to manage their claims, billing, and plan designs.

Sun Life, the largest independent stop-loss provider in the U.S., covers high-dollar claims for self-insured customers who pay for the health services of their employees using their own funds rather than purchasing insurance. In 2023, the Kaiser Family Foundation's Health Benefits Survey found that 65% of covered employees in the country are enrolled in self-funded plans.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

