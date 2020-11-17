New Super-Telephoto Lens From Olympus Enables 1000mm[1] Equivalent Handheld Shooting

Lens construction consists of 28 elements in 18 groups, including a newly developed large-diameter EDA lens[3] and four Super ED lenses[4], reducing flares and color bleeding across the entire zoom range, and delivering superb edge-to-edge resolution and clarity. Olympus' renowned Z Coating Nano technology is employed to suppress reflective light and provide sharp, clear image quality, even in difficult shooting environments, such as backlit scenes. The lens body features a built-in 1.25x teleconverter, maintaining high optical performance while enabling up to 1000mm equivalent1 handheld super telephoto shooting, simply by flipping down the teleconverter. Additionally, the lens is compatible with optional M.Zuiko Digital MC-14 1.4x and MC-20 2x teleconverters. When paired with the MC-20, this lens is capable of up to2000mm equivalent1 super telephoto shooting. This lens features a close focusing distance of 1.3 m across the entire zoom range and close-up shooting performance with a maximum image magnification of 0.57x1, which increases to 0.71x1 when using the built-in teleconverter, for those who enjoy tele macro shooting.



Focal Length 35mm Equivalent Max Aperture Value Max Image Magnification 35mm Equivalent M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO 300-800mm (150mm-400mm) F4.5 X0.57 (x0.29) With Built-in 1.25x Teleconverter 375-1000 (187.5mm-500mm) F5.6 X0.71 (x0.36) With Built-in 1.25x Teleconverter and optional MC-14 1.4x Teleconverter 525-1400mm (262.5mm-700mm) F8.0 X1.01 (x0.5) With Built-in 1.25x Teleconverter and optional MC-20 2x Teleconverter 750mm-2000mm (375mm-1000mm) F11 X1.43 (x0.71)

Unrivaled Portability and Weather Sealed Design

The lens barrel is designed using magnesium alloy and the lens hood with a lightweight carbon fiber to ensure that the center of gravity of the lens does not shift, due to imbalance, when the lens hood is used. Use of optimal materials in each area of the lens maintains strength and precision while delivering a compact, lightweight design with a length of 12.4 inches and weight of only 4.1 lbs.[5], for unprecedented mobility. Pairing this lens with the superb dustproof, splashproof, and freezeproof performance of the Olympus OM-D® E-M1X enables the user to continue shooting in punishing environments such as rain and snow with peace of mind. Compared with the black coating on conventional lenses, the heat-resistant coating of this PRO lens efficiently reflects the infrared rays of sunlight, keeping temperatures inside the lens from rising, even in blazing hot weather, for stable optical performance. The front element of the lens features a fluorine coating to provide a smooth and scratch resistant surface and allows easier cleaning for better maintenance.

Powerful Image Stabilization and Fast, High-Precision Autofocus

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens supports 5-Axis Sync IS, and at 300mm equivalent1 delivers the world's most effective 8 shutter speed steps2 of image stabilization, and at 1000mm equivalent1 delivers up to 6 shutter speed steps[6] of image stabilization, when using the built-in teleconverter. This powerful image stabilization is also available in the super telephoto range, up to 2000mm equivalent1 , when paired with the optional MC-20 Teleconverter. High image quality hand-held shooting is possible, making it perfect for wildlife, birding, nature photography and more. Olympus proprietary high-precision lens thinning technology makes the focusing lenses lightweight, delivering fast and precise focusing across the entire zoom range.

Other Features

Inner zoom system maintains the original length of the lens, even when increasing zoom magnification

Constructed with rubberized zoom/focusing ring, for comfortable operation

Preset focus function allows the user to set and recall favorite focal positions

Tripod base plate in a shape and size that is easy to carry

Strap eyelets are installed to improve transportability and reduced load on the lens mount

Rubber lens end cover, designed to prevent scratches on the front of the lens

Compatible with Focus Stacking[7], allowing the user to create composite images with crisp focus from front to back

Accessories

Zuiko PRF-ZD95 PRO Protection Filter (sold separately)

This protection filter features ZERO Coating to suppress flares and ghosts from reflections and easy-to-clean, fluorine-coated, black-edged glass. The filter features a satin, glare-reducing black aluminum frame.

MSRP: $324.99 (US)/$429.99 (CAD)

LH-115 Lens Hood (included)

This lightweight carbon fiber lens hood boasts excellent durability. A flocked finish on the inside of the hood prevents internal reflection.

CSS-P121 Lens Strap (included)

This lens strap is for exclusive use with a super-telephoto lens. It is made of mesh material to prevent discomfort, has excellent cushioning, and an anti-slip texture.

LC-115 Lens Cap (included)

This cloth cover-style lens cap is easy to attach and remove for quick shooting.

LSC-1642 Lens Case (included)

This purse-string lens case features three-layer construction that protects the lens and can be used to store the lens with lens hood, lens cap, protection filter, and teleconverter attached for safe storage and travel.

Pricing, Configurations, Availability & Specifications

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-400mm F4.5 TC1.25x IS PRO lens comes packaged with the LH-115 lens hood, CSS-P121 lens strap, LC-115 lens cap and LSC-1642 lens case. It is available for pre-order now for $7,499.99 USD and $9,999.99 CAD at participating local authorized retailers, or at www.getolympus.com , and will begin shipping in late January, 2021.

1 35mm equivalent

2 According to CIPA standards. When attached to OM-D E-M1X, with yaw and pitch applied to camera, half-press IS: Off, and focal length set to 150mm (35mm equivalent f=300mm), As of November 17, 2020

3 Extra-low Dispersion Aspherical lens

4 Super Extra-low Dispersion lens

5 Excluding lens cap, lens rear cap, and lens hood

6 According to CIPA standards. When attached to OM-D E-M1X, with yaw and pitch applied to camera, half-press IS: Off, and focal length set to 500mm when using the built-in teleconverter 1.25x (35mm equivalent f=1000mm)

7 Visit the Olympus website for compatible camera information

