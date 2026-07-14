New Supermetrics Report Reveals Why Marketing's AI Readiness Still Falls Short

HELSINKI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermetrics, the AI-first marketing intelligence platform trusted by thousands of data-driven teams, today announced the release of its new AI Readiness Gap report, revealing that marketing teams are being asked to move faster with AI before organizations have built the data infrastructure and ownership models needed to support accountable adoption.

Based on a survey of 435 marketing leaders across the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia and Singapore, the report examines where AI execution breaks down inside marketing organizations. While leadership pressure is accelerating, the findings show that the teams responsible for AI-driven performance often lack control over the data strategy, system integrations and activation workflows that determine whether AI can produce reliable business outcomes.

In early findings from Supermetrics' ongoing AI Readiness Poll, 85% of organizations have no formal AI strategy or lack clear ownership, with just 15% reporting a defined roadmap and measurable success metrics.

Supermetrics defines this disconnect as the "AI readiness gap": the distance between the pressure organizations feel to adopt AI and their actual capacity to deploy it accountably. The report argues that AI readiness isn't primarily a technology problem, but an ownership and execution problem.

"AI alone isn't the answer. AI needs high-quality data, transparency and trust, and it needs to be integrated in a way that marketers understand what it does and have control over it," said Anssi Rusi, CEO of Supermetrics.

The report also highlights the last-mile challenges preventing insights from becoming action. Forty percent of SMB marketing teams and 34% of enterprise marketing teams cite a lack of system integration between analytics tools and activation platforms as the biggest blocker between identifying an insight and acting on it. Another 20% of SMB teams and 27% of enterprise teams cite time-consuming manual data handoffs.

Data quality and speed remain core barriers. Only 11% of organizations describe their marketing data as extremely high quality, accurate and accessible across systems. Just 7% of marketing teams say data requests are answered in real time, while 50% wait one to three business days for ad hoc data questions and 42% say that wait time doesn't meet their needs.

Supermetrics' findings point to a clear conclusion that AI readiness in marketing starts with connected, accessible and reliable data. Without stronger data ownership and infrastructure, AI risks adding speed to broken workflows rather than improving decision-making.

For the full report, visit: https://supermetrics.com/blog/ai-readiness-gap



About Supermetrics

Supermetrics is the AI-first marketing intelligence platform that turns fragmented marketing data into a universal language for growth. Trusted by 200,000+ companies across 120 countries and processing 15% of global advertising spend, Supermetrics unifies the entire marketing workflow—from over 100+ data sources to AI-powered analysis and activation.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Helsinki, the company employs 350+ people across offices in Helsinki, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Singapore and teams spanning APAC, Europe and North America. Supermetrics is used by brands like L'Oréal, BBC, and Heineken to move from manual reporting to fast, AI-powered decisions grounded in real data across every channel.

For more information, visit supermetrics.com.

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SOURCE Supermetrics