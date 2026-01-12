NEW SURVEY: 73% of Texas Parents Considered New K-12 Schools for their Children Last Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Texas prepares for major changes to its K–12 education landscape with the launch of a new education savings account (ESA) program this year, millions of parents across the state considered a new school for at least one of their children.

According to a survey released today by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation ahead of National School Choice Week (January 25–31), an estimated 4.1 million Texas parents—73%—considered a new school for at least one of their children over the past year. Despite that high level of interest, follow-through lagged: 25% ultimately enrolled a child in a new school or learning environment.

Parents most often cited practical reasons for searching, including children entering school for the first time (20%), school-level transitions (19%), and moving to a new community (15%). When evaluating options, Texas parents prioritized a safe, supportive environment (53%), schools with a particular educational theme or approach (36%), and strong academics and high-quality teaching (30%).

Looking ahead, demand is expected to remain strong as the ESA program comes online. Fifty-nine percent of Texas parents say they are likely to consider a new school for at least one of their children within the next 12 months.

Texas families can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet programs, private schools, online learning options, and homeschooling or microschools. State-funded education savings accounts, launching this year, will allow families to use public funds for private school tuition, transportation, and other education-related expenses. While public school transfer policies vary by district, charter schools, online programs, and home-based options provide additional pathways for families seeking alternatives.

"Thanks to the enactment of the education savings account program, Texas families now have more education choices than at any other time in the state's history," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"Strong demand for school choice shows why programs like these—along with a robust charter sector and flexibility within traditional public schools—are essential. As the ESA comes online, we encourage families to start searching now," Campanella said. "Early planning doesn't just help parents; it also gives schools time to hire teachers and expand capacity to meet demand."

National School Choice Week, running January 25–31, will offer Texas parents opportunities to learn more about their education options. More than 2,300 schools and organizations across the state will host events and activities, including school fairs, information sessions, open houses, and parent nights. More information is available at SchoolChoiceWeek.com.

