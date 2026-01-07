NEW SURVEY: 74% of U.S. Adults Ready to Slow Aging in 2026 but Uncertain on Where to Start

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nationwide survey of U.S. adults found that nearly three-quarters (74%) are willing to make major lifestyle changes in 2026 to slow biological aging, but say they are unsure how to begin. The poll, commissioned by Dr. Pablo Prichard, renowned surgeon, cancer treatment physician, longevity expert and creator of the show Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard , reveals familiarity with the concept, a gap in knowing how to begin and division on whether slowing down aging is even possible.

"It's such great news that longevity health is piquing the interest of everyday people, but we can't ignore that there is division on whether these practices work," said Dr. Pablo Prichard. "Now is the time to empower more people to take control of their own biological aging so that they can experience personal results."

Highlights from the poll follow:

74% of respondents are willing to make significant lifestyle changes to slow their biological aging in 2026, but don't know how.

68% believe someone can be biologically older than their years lived (chronological age).

39% believe that slowing down aging is a myth, while 40% agree that biological aging is reversible.

70% are more afraid of feeling older than looking older.

53% say aging worries them as much as losing a job or being ill.

35% agree that restricting daily calories slows down aging, while 36% had no opinion either way.

87% recognize that stress and mental wellness affect biological aging.

"For those looking to make a New Year's resolution to slow down their biological aging, I suggest starting with a personal assessment of areas in everyday living that accelerate aging," said Prichard.

Dr. Pablo Prichard's proprietary approach to longevity health is founded in " The Wheel of Age ," or ten core systems that define biological age. These ten systems can be impacted by chronic stress, toxins, diet, sleep and lack of movement, which in turn speeds up an individual's biological aging.

"It is how these areas interact over time that influences everyone's personal 'wheel of age'," emphasized Prichard.

"Attitudes and Knowledge about Aging" was a nationwide survey of 500 U.S. conducted by Pollfish.

SOURCE Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard